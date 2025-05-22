IAUE To Honour SGF At 43rd Convocation Ceremony

The Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Senator George Akume will be conferred with an honourary award during the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education IAUE Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria on May 31st, 2025 at the University Auditorium.

The Chairman of Senate Professor Okechuku Onuchuku made this disclosure during an emergency Senate meeting which held on Wednesday May 14, 2025 at the Postgraduate Hall.

Recall that Senator George Akume served as Governor of Benue State between 1999 to 2007. He was later elected Senator representing Benue North-West from 2007 to 2019, Minority Leader of the Senate from 2011 to 2015.

Former President Muhammad Buhari appointed him Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs between 2019 and 2023 and on June 2nd, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed him Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria.

Senator George Akume has a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and a Master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relations from the University of Ibadan.

The former Benue State Governor is the 21st Secretary to Federation of Nigeria and has vast experience in Nigerian Politics, Policies and Programmes.

The Chairman of Senate who remarked that the emergency meeting was for the consideration of results, appealed to all those concerned to ensure that the results of the students are turned in on time for the 43rd Convocation Ceremony.

He emphasized that it would be a disservice to the students if their names do not appear on the brochure especially as the University is spending a lot of money and leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all those who deserve to graduate are not left behind.

The Director of Academic Planning, Professor Joseph Kinanee informed that all four Postgraduate Programmes of the Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences secured full accreditation status.

He commended the Faculty for being the first to so secure full accreditation status of their Programmes at the Postgraduate level.

The four programmes are Accounting, Information and Office Management, Management and Marketing.

Professor Kinanee also disclosed that Adult Education and Political Science programmes at the undergraduate levels also secured full accreditation status in the last exercise.

According to him, over twenty programmes of the University are due for accreditation this year. He implored Departments affected to begin to work towards the process of securing full accreditation status for the programmes. He also advised the Deans of Agriculture and Natural and Applied Sciences to get their application letters ready for three programmes for Faculty of Agricultural and two programmes from Faculty Natural and Applied Sciences to be sent to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the cost implications to be sorted out so that they can visit the university for the accreditation of those programmes.