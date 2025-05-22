Stakeholders Should Contribute To Rivers Peace Effort – Eze Omenukoaku

In continuation to the peaceful resolution effort towards the political impasse in Rivers state that brought about the declaration of Emergency Rule two months ago by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the paramount ruler of Ozuzu Clan in Etche LGA of Rivers state, Eze (Amb) Daniel Onyeche (JP), (Eze Omenukoaku I) has appealed to every genuine stakeholder in the State to join forces with others to bring about total Peace and Reconciliation of the disputing parties in the political crisis which he noted, has stalled development in the State.

The monarch stated this in a chat with newsmen at the sideline of a Town Hall meeting in Port Harcourt organized by a media outfit, “News Central TV” to find solution to the statement.

He made it clear that “the war was over like any other thing in life. There is time to fight and time for cease fire, talks and settlement”.

He said this is the time for peaceful resolution and settlement in order for the state to move forward.

Eze Omenukoaku I said it is important every genuine stakeholder who loves the state gets involved in the peace effort in the interest of the state as well as the wellbeing of her people and Residents.

He also said that it is important the disputing parties especially the Executives and the Legislatures open their minds and be ready for a give and take situation, making compromises here and there while considering what posterity will record for them, reminding them that the state has lost a lot of ground as a result of the self inflicted crisis.

In his opinion, the monarch disclosed further that the disputing parties and their supporters should discuss without hindrance and be able to share their “booties of war” as it were, as two equal partners and not as Master and Servant relationship as witnessed earlier.

According to him, “The FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike particularly should consider the fact that something made him to settle for governor Siminalayi Fubara amongst the lot of other aspirants to succeed him and as such embrace and work with him sincerely to succeed. “The Minister should also consider Fubara’s peaceful disposition even in the face of provocation for him to spill the beans”; he declared.