Obuah Seeks Media Collaboration For FCT Development

…Halts Development On Green Area In Katampe

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructure development within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), pledging to support the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, in their efforts to advance the media profession.

Coordinator of the AMMC , Chief Felix Obuah, made this assurance during a courtesy visit by NUJ FCT Chairperson, Ms. Grace Ike, and her executive team to the AMMC headquarters on Tuesday.

Obuah emphasized the crucial role of the media in promoting public awareness and ensuring compliance with the FCT master plan.

“The media plays a vital role in shaping public opinion and advancing the vision for Abuja. We must work together to create a capital city that reflects our shared aspirations,” he said.

While acknowledging the financial constraints faced by the government, Obuah urged the NUJ to formally present their proposals for inclusion in the next budget cycle.

“Put your requests in writing, and I will escalate them to the Honorable Minister. The media is our partner in this journey, and we will advocate for your support,” he added.

Obuah also took a moment to congratulate Ms. Ike on her historic election as the first female chairperson of the NUJ FCT, commending her leadership and dedication to the profession.

In her response, Ms. Ike lauded the AMMC’s efforts in municipal service delivery and praised Obuah for his commitment to workers’ welfare, which earned him the “Employee Advocate of the Year” award.

She highlighted key challenges facing the NUJ FCT Council, including the incomplete Pentagon building and the need for a larger congress hall, while making a passionate appeal for AMMC’s support in establishing the “Journalists’ Village” – a dedicated residential and professional hub for journalists in Abuja.

“We envision a community that provides affordable housing, a conducive work environment, and a center for training and professional growth. With AMMC’s backing, this project can become a reality,” she said.

Ms. Ike reaffirmed the union’s appreciation for the AMMC’s past support and expressed optimism for a sustained partnership to strengthen the media landscape in the FCT.

Meanwhile, The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has ordered an immediate halt to ongoing development on a designated green area in the Katampe District of Abuja.

The AMMC Coordinator, Chief Felix Obuah, issued the directive during a site inspection alongside senior officials from various agencies and departments within the council. The disputed site, situated behind Gishiri village, had been the subject of complaints over illegal development, land grabbing, and encroachment. Obuah emphasized that the move was necessary to preserve the integrity of the green area and prevent unauthorized land use, underscoring the administration’s commitment to upholding Abuja’s master plan.