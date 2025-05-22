Kenneth Okonkwo Slams Politicians Defecting To APC, Describes Them As ‘Subset Of Professional Criminals’

Kenneth Okonkwo slams defectors to APC as “professional criminals,” comparing their unstable political loyalty to the changing taste of palm wine.

In a blistering critique of the current political landscape, 2023 Labour Party Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called out recent defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC), labelling the defectors as “professional criminals” and likening their political behaviour to the changing taste of palm wine.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE News on Monday, Okonkwo did not mince words when describing a recent defection rally held in Delta State.

“You have seen the drama on the official defection to APC,” he said. “On that podium, you saw men convicted by the Supreme Court for bribery and corruption in dollars in the name of integrity.”

He accused some of the high-profile politicians on the podium of facing corruption charges, evading accountability, and having their “surname now classified as dollar.”

He went on to describe the APC gathering as “a subset of professional criminals made up of suspects, accused, and convicts.”

In a scathing metaphor, Okonkwo likened the character of APC politicians to unpreserved palm wine: “That Palmwine, if you don’t refrigerate it, can change taste more than 20 times in a day…

These are politicians that are unstable like water.” He referred to them as “Palmwine politicians” — individuals who constantly shift allegiances and ideologies for personal gain.

Turning to the future of Nigerian politics, Okonkwo emphasised the need for a united opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections. He lamented the division among opposition parties during the 2023 elections, which he said allowed a party with only 37% of the vote to clinch the presidency.

“The election of 2027 is going to be between the people of Nigeria and the ruling party,” he declared. “There is a saying that your biggest teacher is your last mistake. In 2023, the opposition made the mistake of dividing themselves.”

He urged opposition parties to form a coalition that will present a credible, principled alternative based on “integrity, character, learning, and knowledge.”

He added, “Nigerians must come together. The opposition must set their house in order and take out this government that has become a scourge on the Nigerian people.”

Reacting to ongoing speculation about a possible alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi for a one-term presidential deal, Okonkwo took a neutral stance.

He advocated for open primaries instead of political arrangements brokered behind closed doors.

“Whoever believes that he’s qualified to be president should submit himself for a free and fair primary election,” he said. “I wouldn’t want anybody to come out and say, ‘I was pressured to give up my ambition.’ Let the people decide.” On the ideology of the Labour Party, Okonkwo reiterated its foundation as a workers’ movement rooted in altruism, transparency, and commitment to the rule of law.