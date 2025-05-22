Justice Bibiye Steps In As New Indorama Spokesman

The first-ever Indorama Happy Hour and Plant Tour for journalists, held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, marked a significant milestone as Dr. Jossy Nkwocha, Head of Corporate Communications at Indorama Eleme Petrochemical Company Limited (IEPCL), officially announced his retirement after an impressive 18 years of distinguished service.

His exceptional contributions have left an indelible mark on the company’s corporate image and public relations landscape.

Stepping into his shoes is the highly accomplished Justice Tiennebeso Bibiye, a seasoned journalist with profound roots in the Port Harcourt media community.

Bibiye’s stellar career spans several impactful years at the African Independent Television (AIT), where he built a formidable reputation as a versatile and insightful communicator.

His journalistic journey later took him to the nation’s capital, Abuja, where he further refined his craft, mastering the art of storytelling and strategic communication, ultimately catching the attention of Indorama Eleme Petrochemical Company Limited, who sought his talents for this pivotal role.

The event, a lively blend of networking and insights, included a comprehensive safety briefing, a guided tour of Indorama’s expansive industrial facilities, and a relaxed evening of camaraderie between journalists, senior management, and industry friends.

In his farewell speech, Dr. Nkwocha expressed his gratitude to the media for their unwavering support throughout his tenure, noting that he had never faced a major media crisis in his 18 years at the helm.

He urged journalists to extend the same cooperation to his successor, Mr. Bibiye, who will officially assume his role on May 31, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Indorama’s Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Sivadas Deepu, praised Dr. Nkwocha’s leadership, describing him as a communications professional of rare caliber who significantly shaped the company’s public image.

He humorously advised Nkwocha not to “retire” but to “re-tyre” his professionalism for greater achievements.

In his goodwill message, Rivers State NUJ Chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia-Nsaneh, commended Indorama for its remarkable growth since privatization, highlighting its significant support to journalism in the state.

He called for continued collaboration between the media and the company, emphasizing Indorama’s critical role in the local economy.

In his vote of thanks, Mr. Bibiye expressed his excitement for the road ahead and called on his former colleagues for support, reminding them that he remains part of the local media family.

The event closed on a high note, with shared reflections on the company’s journey and the promise of a continued partnership between Indorama and the press.