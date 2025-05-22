Metro

31 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Nabbed In PH

Officers of the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC last week arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to a statement by the EFCC, their arrest followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

Items recovered from them include cars, smart phones, smart wristwatches and laptop computers. The commission said the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

