Amanyanabo of Obumuton Lauds Navy’s Commitment To Health, Education

The Amanyanabo of Obumuton Chiri Kingdom (Old Port Harcourt Township) HRM, King (Dr) Darrick Acheseomie has expressed profound appreciation for the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of Biama community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

Speaking during the Navy Medical Outreach Program which held at the community on Tuesday, the king emphasized the vital role of health and education in fostering a brighter future for the region.

“We are gathered here not only to celebrate remarkable initiatives but also to strengthen our community bonds,” the Amanyanabo stated, highlighting the importance of health care and education in collective growth. The Navy’s medical outreach brings essential health services directly to residents, embodying the spirit of compassion and selflessness.

King Acheseomie urged community members to fully embrace the health services being offered, which include preventive care and health education.

According to him, “Your health is your wealth,” he reminded them, encouraging a culture of awareness among families and friends.

In a dual effort to uplift the community, the King announced the distribution of writing materials to local students.

“Education is the foundation upon which our future is built,” he said, inspiring young minds to seize the opportunity for learning. Each pen and notebook represents a step toward nurturing future leaders.

Surgeon Captain Magnus Ugochukwu Elendu, representing Rear Admiral S.A. Akiwande, echoed the King’s sentiments. He emphasized the Navy’s commitment to civil-military cooperation and social responsibility, noting that the outreach aligns with the Navy’s vision to support host communities.

“The Obumotun community was chosen for its social and economic relevance,” Elendu stated, detailing the array of services provided, from free medical consultations to educational materials for children. He encouraged residents to take advantage of the offerings, including free health screenings and educational workshops. As the event unfolded, the spirit of collaboration and community was palpable. With the Navy’s commitment to improving health and education, both leaders painted a hopeful picture for Biama’s future, where safety and security foster growth and prosperity. In conclusion, the Amanyanabo expressed his gratitude to the Navy and all community members for their participation in this transformative initiative. Together, they are paving the way for a healthier, more educated, and secure Biama community.