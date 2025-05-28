Gateway International Church Strengthens Support For Vulnerable Members In May Benevolence Program

The Gateway International Church (GIC) has once again demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of its members through its May Benevolence program held on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Altar of Mercy Ground, St. John’s – Ogbogoro Road.

The church distributed a variety of gifts —including food items, cash, and cheques—to vulnerable groups such as widows, orphans, businesspeople, and students from different church zones including Emerald, Sapphire, Onyx, Citrine, Ruby, and Silver.

Executive Pastor, Mathew Ogaren emphasized that the program is carefully structured to target those most in need within the congregation.

Pastor Joseph George Ajueshi of the Pastoral Care Department highlighted the church’s focus on supporting members facing financial difficulties, especially business owners from various zones who received financial aid approved by Lead Pastor, George Izunwa.

Ajueshi noted that the benevolence initiative is a regular monthly program funded by church offerings, designed to provide critical assistance such as medical bill payments and business support.

He stressed the importance of beneficiaries using the funds wisely, describing it as “God’s money” intended to help them grow and sustain their businesses.

In addition to financial aid, the church encourages beneficiaries to take advantage of the Gateway Business Academy, which offers training and mentorship to improve their entrepreneurial skills.

Pastor Ajueshi urged recipients to engage in refresher courses and mentorship programs to ensure their businesses thrive. The benevolence program reflects Gateway International Church’s ongoing dedication to uplifting its members and addressing their practical needs, reinforcing its reputation as a caring and people-focused community in the Niger Delta region and beyond.