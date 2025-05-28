Group Set To Honor Bro. Felix Obuah For Contributions To Education

…As Nexora Initiative Launches Campaign To Inspire Philanthropic Support For Students

Nexora Initiative, a dynamic student group from the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of Port Harcourt, has embarked on a new campaign to inspire philanthropic support for students.

Speaking when the group paid a visit to the Editor of National Network in his office on Wednesday, the group revealed that part of their initiative was to partner with reputable media organizations aimed at enhancing visibility for its mission.

Coordinator of Nexora Initiative, Godswill Graham Davidson alongside the group’s Research Assistant, Nwoka Harrison Anaemeka, and a member of the Planning Committee, Dike Chima Wisdom, shared their insights during the visit.

Davidson said the primary objective of the Nexora Initiative is to recognize and honor individuals, politicians, and business leaders who have made significant contributions to the student community and the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“We aim to highlight the efforts of philanthropists who support students and foster development within the industry,” explained Davidson, adding that this initiative seeks not only to acknowledge these contributions but also to motivate others to follow suit.

He emphasized the organization’s commitment to empowering students, especially in the face of economic challenges.

“Our focus is on fostering careers in hospitality and tourism, providing a platform for growth and innovation,” he stated. The Coordinator also noted that Nexora Initiative understands the importance of supporting students through various initiatives, particularly scholarships and training opportunities.

In a significant move, the group in collaboration with Unique Undergrads Leadership League (UULL), has selected former Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently the Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah, a renowned philanthropist and hotelier, for recognition due to his extensive contributions to the student community.

“Bro. Obuah (Go-Round) has provided over 100 scholarships to University of Port Harcourt students and supported numerous educational initiatives,” noted Anaemeka. His dedication to education exemplifies the kind of philanthropic spirit the Nexora Initiative aims to promote.

By honoring Obuah, the Nexora Initiative hopes to inspire other philanthropists to continue their support for education and the hospitality sector.

“We want to emphasize the importance of giving back and creating opportunities for the next generation,” Anaemeka added.

The initiative also emphasizes driving innovation within the hospitality industry. Wisdom remarked, “We want to highlight those who create job opportunities and contribute to the economic stability of the sector. Obuah’s hotels have served as essential training grounds, offering internships that provide students with invaluable practical experience”.

“Many students have benefited from the training programs and job placements offered by his establishments,” Davidson affirmed. The Nexora Initiative stands as a beacon of social responsibility, committed to empowering future leaders in hospitality and tourism. “Bro. Felix Obuah embodies the spirit of giving and support for education,” Wisdom concluded.