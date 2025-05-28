Rivers NUJ Names Media Summit Committee Members

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has constituted a key committee — the Rivers Media Summit Committee as part of its efforts to highlight the investment potentials of Rivers State.

The Committee which was inaugurated on Thursday during Congress was tasked with the responsibility of organizing a media summit in October 2025, to change the narrative of reporting political crisis to investment on tourism and build unity among members of the union.

The establishment of these committee is aimed at fostering better engagement with IOCs, NGOs, government and well meaning individuals in the State…

Members of the Committee includes:

Ignatus Chukwu – Chairman; Olalekan Ige; Ike Wigodo; Stanley Job; Owupele Benibo; Tonye Dick; Lekia Anya Godpower; John Bibor; Dr. Helen Nsirim; Dr. Justice Ihunwo

Susan Serekira Nwikhana; Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia; Opaka Dokubo; Dr. Lilian Okonkwo Ogabu; Kingsley Amajiri; Peter Agbaje; Desire Lawson; Godswill Jumbo; Jerry Needam; Umannah Ofonime; Segun Owolabi; Amaechi Okonkwo; Sotonye Fultin; Chief Titus Eze; Monica Ogwa as Secretary. Rivers State Council is confident in their capacity to deliver on the mandate