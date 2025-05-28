NUJ Membership Now Open To Qualified Online Media Organisations – Paul Bazia

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said that the last amendment to the Union’s Constitution has paved a way for qualified online media organisations to be accredited as chapels in NUJ, pointing out that the minimum entry qualification for journalists now is first degree in relevant disciplines.

Chairman Comrade Paul Bazia -Nsaneh stated this when the Elite TV and online platform visited the Council at the Ernest Ikoli Press center Port Harcourt.

He said Kristina Reports, an online media organisation is one of the first to be accredited as a chapel, having met the requirements.

“The Constitution also prescribed the minimum qualification for journalists as first degree, so no matter what you have studied, you must be professionally trained on the ethics of the profession.

You must be trained on the consequences of your reportage,” the NUJ Chairman said.

The NUJ Chairman also told the visitors that even if the number of qualified journalists in their organisation is not up to fifteen as stipulated in the Union’s Constitution they can opt for merger with other smaller media organisations to meet the accreditation requirements.

In a statement signed by the Council Secretary Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, the Chairman stressed that journalists must embrace developmental journalism in their reportage to project their host state, citing Lagos as a typical example, where he said positivity is played up above the negative happenings in the state, to protect the economy of the area.

He tasked EliteTV that is located at Nonwa-Tai, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers’ State, to project the agricultural potentials of the area.

Comrd Bazia also queried why journalists in Rivers State should not toe the line of their western counterparts in selling the state positively to the outside world.

He cited the wildlife and sharp white sand beach on the Atlantic coast at Andoni axis of the State, which he said could make for a perfect tourist attractions that can boost the economy of the State if properly reported.

Earlier, the Executive, Chairman of Elite TV, Dr Prince David Gbarato said they were at the Press Centre to familiarize themselves with the Union and equally ask for partnership with the NUJ leadership.

Gbarato described NUJ as a notable institution, where veteran journalists hold sway, hence the need for EliteTV as a media organisation to identify with them.

He said the group, located at Nonwa-Tai, has come up with a pet-programme called ‘the legal angle’, where personalities will be invited to discuss the social vices now prevalent in our society, with a view to addressing them.

The EliteTV Chairman lamented that social values have deteriorated and societal norms nose-dived, hence the need for effective advocacy to remedy the situation.

“We are here to familiarize ourselves with the leadership of the NUJ, as a notable institution, where we have veterans.

As an online media platform, EliteTV has come up with a pet-programme called the legal angle, which tends to provide advocacy against the negative social vices bedeviling our society.

Today, there are a lot of social vices in our society, which have made everyone a victim,” Gbarato said.

He appealed to the NUJ leadership to keep its doors open for them, when they come calling.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of EliteTV, Mr Elisha Ngbon Kuene who had earlier introduced his team, corroborated the position of the Group’s Chairman.

Dr Gbarato, thanked NUJ for the warm reception.