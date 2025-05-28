Chinedu Ogwus Honoured With West Africa Youth Ambassador, Nelson Mandela Leadership Award Of Excellence And Integrity

In a grand and inspiring ceremony held at the prestigious Ruby Suite of Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. Eur Ing Dr. Chinedu Ogwus was bestowed with two prestigious honours the West Africa Youth Ambassador title and the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity. The recognition, organized by the West Africa Youth Council, celebrates Dr. Ogwus’ unwavering dedication to youth empowerment, philanthropy, and exemplary leadership.

Dr. Ogwus, a native of Edeoha Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nigeria, is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry. As the Head of Purchasing for Engineering, Construction, and Projects at TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, he has made significant contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector. His earlier role as Gas Operations Engineer saw him spearheading vital gas projects aligned with national strategies.

Dr. Ogwus has become a household name not for scandals or controversies but for his consistent acts of goodwill, particularly in youth development, skill acquisition, and poverty alleviation across Nigeria and beyond.

The award ceremony attracted notable figures from across West Africa. The President of the West Africa Youth Council, Amb. Oluwafemi Emmanuel, who presented the honours, praised Dr. Ogwus for his exceptional contributions to society. “These awards are not accidental,” Amb. Emmanuel declared, “they are earned by individuals who dedicate themselves to the upliftment of others.”

Amb. Emmanuel emphasized that the recognition aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focusing on youth empowerment, gender equality, and community development. He urged other leaders to follow Dr. Ogwus’ example of meaningful service and impactful leadership.

Speaking further, the Chairman of the Green Assembly and National Leader of the Nigeria Youths Organization, Dr. Duke Alamboye, delivered a powerful lecture on national security. He called on communities to take ownership of local security efforts while urging the federal government to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in combating rising insecurity.

Dr. Alamboye commended Dr. Ogwus for his significant investments in youth training through the Ogwus Youth Empowerment Initiative, which has transformed the lives of many young people, especially in the Niger Delta region. “Dr. Ogwus has made Rivers State proud,” he stated, “and his recognition is well-deserved.”

Also present was the Director General of the Coalition of Nigerian Youths on securityand safety Affairs (CONNYSA), Dr. Amb. Ade Mario, who congratulated Dr. Ogwus and pledged the organization’s support in advocating for his national appointment. “Nigeria needs visionaries like Dr. Ogwus in leadership,” he asserted.

Amb. Dr. Adekunle Badmus, CEO of Cluster World, added his voice to the chorus of praise, stressing the importance of capacity building and education in nation-building. He described Dr. Ogwus as a model leader whose influence will ripple across generations.

Renowned academic, Dr. Adebanji Olumiji, described Dr. Ogwus as “a man who lives for others,” lauding his humanitarian efforts and calling for more inclusive leadership in the region.

Dr. Mrs. Chika Onyekwelu, National Women’s Leader, used the opportunity to appeal for greater support for women, particularly those vulnerable to exploitation. She encouraged the African Youth Council to develop training programs aimed at helping women out of sex work and into dignified livelihoods.

In a heartwarming tribute, Mrs. Ogwus congratulated her husband for the milestone achievement. She noted that his lifelong dreams of societal impact and youth development were steadily coming to fruition.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ogwus expressed deep gratitude to the West Africa Youth Council and pledged to expand his philanthropic efforts. He highlighted the newly built Ogwus Youth Empowerment Complex a facility dedicated to training youths and curbing pipeline vandalism and social vices in the Niger Delta.

Dr. Ogwus emphasized that the initiative offers vocational training and life skills aimed at helping young people become self-reliant and productive members of society. “We are building a future where our youths can thrive without resorting to crime,” he stated.

The European Engineer described the honours as not just personal achievements but as a clarion call to do more. “This is a mandate to represent the hopes of over 200 million West African youths,” he affirmed.

His new role as West Africa Youth Ambassador is far from ceremonial it is a strategic platform to influence youth policy, foster regional unity, and promote sustainable development. It aligns perfectly with ECOWAS goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 for a prosperous and inclusive continent.

With this appointment, Dr. Ogwus steps into a continental leadership role as a torchbearer for integrity, youth-led innovation, and generational equity. His mission is to break barriers and build bridges for the next generation.

The ceremony featured symbolic decorations, including the presentation of an official letter of recognition, the Nelson Mandela Award plaque, goodwill messages, and a vibrant photo session to immortalize the moment.

Dr. Ogwus’ recognition signals a new dawn for leadership in Africa one rooted in service, integrity, and visionary action. As a statesman for the future, he continues to inspire hope, ignite possibilities, and shape the narrative of a thriving and empowered African youth.