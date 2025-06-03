Thank You President Tinubu For Saving Gov. Fubara 

In obedience to my governor’s request that we thank President Bola Tinubu for saving his (Gov. Fubara’s) job, I hereby express my profound gratitude to the president.

My very deep appreciation to President Tinubu goes way back to his first intervention that birthed the wonderful eight-point resolution which brought back the commissioners that openly called the governor’s bluff.

Those commissioners were indispensable, considering that the state has known no peace since their second resignations.

I thank Mr. President for asking the Governor to represent the state’s 2024 budget to the House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Amaewhule, even as the Speaker admitted before the president, the chief custodian of our Constitution, that he led twenty-six other members to defect to the president’s party.

Had Gov. Fubara complied, the High Court and the Supreme Court wouldn’t have had the opportunities to set the gallows for the Assemblymen to dangle the hangman’s noose over the governor.

I thank President Tinubu for keeping silent when the same Assemblymen, whom he called his children, had the effrontery to declare publicly that they never defected, even as they swore to affidavit that they did.

I thank Mr. President for not getting angry with Amaewhule & Co. for deceiving him into believing that he had new children. He needed to pamper them to save Gov. Fubara lest the Assemblymen leave in their trails, massive political upheavals.

I thank Mr. President for not calling his Minister of the FCT to order and reading the riot act to the Assemblymen. It would have been grossly undemocratic if the president had threatened Nyesom Wike with a sack and the Assemblymen with arrest and with EFCC for unsettling the governor of the treasure base of the nation.

Most importantly, I thank Mr. President for taking former Governor Nyesom Wike to Abuja and allowing him to spit all his venom far away from Rivers State, only making occasional incursions for burial, birthday and reception ceremonies. Rivers State would have long gone into the abyss had Mr. President not preoccupied the former Governor in Abuja.

I thank the President for not suspending his appointee, Nyesom Wike along with the elected Governor Fubara and the elected lawmakers. Mr. President by this action effectively concealed his unwavering love for the governor.

I cannot end my deep appreciation for President Tinubu without mentioning the most memorable occasion of celebrating Rivers State’s 58th anniversary under a state of emergency and under undemocratic rule. Mr. President so loved Rivers State and Governor Fubara that he declared emergency rule in the state.

It was the most profound manner for Mr. President to teach us to keep our house in order if we do not want outsiders to infiltrate our state and evade our sensibilities, dismantle our democratic structures, appoint strange fellows to oversee our affairs and take our budget to Abuja as national cake.

Thank you President Bola Tinubu for your unparalleled love for our state and governor.