Tinubu Two Years In Office: Nothing To Celebrate – Sen Chukumati

Distinguished Senator Noble Chukumati who represented Rivers East Senatorial district in the third Republic has dismissed the loud celebration of the Tinubu’s mid-term report card, saying there is nothing to celebrate except that Nigeria is still on the path of democracy.

“Besides, instead of the Tinubu administration to concentrate on how to improve on the People’s welfare and the dwindling economy in order to reduce the hardship, hunger and suffering in the country including taming the menace of terrorism, banditry and herdsmen ravaging the nation, the politicians are busy plotting for the next election”; he said.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend, he however, appealed to the citizens to exercise some patience with the administration, advising against incessant protest or demonstration which could turn violent.

According to him, “Some of the policies and economic indices shows some positive signs of recovery which could mature before the expiration the Tinubu’s first tenure”; he said.

On his view about corruption in the system which appears to be the major bane of the society, he suggested a stringent legislation and enforcement mechanism including death penalty in order to deter people especially politicians and sanitize the country as it is practised in some oversea countries.

On the Reconciliatory efforts of stakeholders to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State and quickly restore democratic governance, Senator Chukumati said it is important the stakeholders involved in the peace talks are encouraged to sincerely and holistically approach the issues involved by first forgiving one another.

He also advised the disputing parties to shift from their hardline position, have open minds and be ready to make compromises where necessary in order to move the state forward, pointing out that the state has indeed lost plenty grounds.

On the 2025 budget of Rivers State being considered by the National Assembly, Sen Chukumati said it was a welcome development since the stakeholders were unable to halt the6 smouldering disorder with its consequent tension that gave rise to the Emergency Rule in the first place.

He pointed out that though the development was an abberation, it appears to be the only option left for Mr. President.

When reminded that the suspended governor made concerted efforts to present the 2025 budget, but was frustrated by the suspended state legislators, he said that was an after thought.

On the activities of the Sole Administrator, rtd Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, he said the Naval officer was trying his best within his mandate to stabilize the polity and appealed to the people to cooperate with and encourage him to succeed to leave good legacies in the state with the opportunity.

On whether he was satisfied with the state and local governments subsequent administrators’ treatment on past leaders like him especially the recognition of his efforts and contributions in the creation of the Obio/Akpor LGA, he said he was not complaining but that he would have liked the records to be strengthened and preserved and if possible honour or immortalized them for posterity sake.

He used the opportunity to explained how he single handedly initiated the idea for his people to pull out of PHALGA when he was elected to the Constituent Assembly in 1998 at Abuja and that on his return home with the approval, it gladdened the hearts of his people who subsequently nominated and voted him back to represent them as a Senator. He commended the local government leaders of Obio/Akpor, saying they are trying their best on the development of the LGA. He agreed that there was nothing wrong if they deem it fit to honour or immortalize the founding fathers and those who have made significant contributions to the Council.