Simon Domle, PDP Southern Zonal Chairman, has taken a swipe at the APC in a strongly worded statement shared in a video published by Trust TV. Domle was responding to the growing controversy between the APC and the PDP with relend to refection to the APC to PDP chieftains.

“What is there in APC? APC isn’t a political party that one should be eager or struggle to join,” Domle said, stressing that Governor Mutfwang remains firmly committed to the PDP and has no interest in switching camps.

He described the APC as a party that has plunged the country into economic hardship, hunger, and insecurity. “Governor Mutfwang is a stable and sincere leader,” Domle added, “and there is absolutely nothing in APC that he would want to beg for.”

The rebuttal comes after APC figures alleged that Mutfwang was attempting to align with the ruling party — a move they claimed would not be welcomed. APC stalwart Naman Johnson, in a separate video, emphasized that the APC is “not a place where we collect failures, but one where we have governors who are working.”

The exchange of statements between the two parties has ignited a broader political debate across the state, with both camps attempting to draw early battle lines ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While the PDP continues to defend the integrity and performance of Governor Mutfwang, the APC insists that his administration has failed the people of Plateau and should remain within the PDP to be held accountable. As both parties dig in, Plateau’s political landscape appears set for a turbulent build-up to the next electoral cycle.