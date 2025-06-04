43rd Convocation: Uphold IAUE Values in Future Endeavors, Prof Onuchuku Urges Graduates

…As Sen Akume, SGF Bags Doctor of Letters, (Honoris Causa)

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) has called on graduates to uphold the university’s values as they step into their future careers and personal lives.

Speaking in his welcome remarks at the 43rd Convocation of the university which held at the weekend in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Prof Onuchuku encouraged them to embrace their academic achievements as a pivotal moment in their lives. emphasizing that this milestone signifies the beginning of new journeys in their careers and personal endeavors.

The acting VC urged the graduates which included former Nigeria’s first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, to avoid leaving any “abandoned projects” in their lives, challenging them to live up to the certificates and honors they have received, proving their worth to themselves and society.

“Your education is not just a piece of paper; it is a commitment to excellence and responsibility,” he stated, calling on each graduate to embody the values of IAUE in their future pursuits.

Prof. Onuchuku also reminded the graduates of their duty to contribute positively to society and uphold the good name of their alma mater, even as he encouraged them to join the Alumni Association, highlighting the importance of continued engagement and support for the university.

“Together, we can foster a community that inspires future generations,” he said. The acting Vice Chancellor urged the graduates never to forget IAUE, inviting them to return and play a vital role in shaping the future of the university and its students.

Onuchuku expressed deep gratitude to the distinguished guests, including the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who was honored with a Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa, in recognition of his selfless service to the nation.

He said the theme of the convocation, “The University Culture in Practice: The IAUE Experience,” was deliberately chosen to emphasize the importance of going beyond academic accomplishments to embrace the cherished traditions and intellectual values that define great universities.

Prof. Onuchuku noted that IAUE has come of age and is ready to demonstrate to stakeholders and development partners that the institution is progressing positively in all facets of academic and administrative activities.

Highlighting the university’s academic progress, the Acting Vice Chancellor reported that 47 out of 65 undergraduate programmes have received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and professional regulatory bodies, a significant achievement.

He added that seventeen new undergraduate programmes have undergone resource verification, while all postgraduate programmes have secured approval and resource verification by the NUC.

The university has also reviewed its programmes to align with NUC benchmarks and global best practices, diligently implementing the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) for the second consecutive year.

On the infrastructural front, Prof. Onuchuku outlined several key developments under his leadership.

These include the fencing of the main campus at Rumuolumeni, the Ndele campus, female hostels, and staff quarters, which have enhanced security and protected the university from land speculators and intruders.

The university, he said, also constructed four kitchens for students, completed the English House and an additional building for the Estate Department, renovated the University Guest House, installed a new transformer, reconstructed security posts at St. John’s and Ndele campuses, and purchased two generating sets to improve power supply at the Ndele campus.

In terms of staff and student welfare, Onuchuku disclosed that the university introduced a two-instalment payment system for school fees to ease the financial burden on indigent students, a policy that has been well received by students and parents alike. The university continued its annual Christmas gift package for all staff categories and partnered with a private company, P.N. Johnson, to establish the IAUE Table Water project, providing clean and guaranteed drinking water on campus and beyond.

Additionally, financial support was extended to the Senior Staff Club to enhance recreational facilities for staff and their guests.

The university also benefited from significant support from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which funded the renovation of departmental laboratories in Chemistry, Biology, Integrated Science, and the Special Education Centre. NDDC also supported the construction of the university’s main gate house and the dualisation of the main entrance at New Heaven, ongoing construction of 1.9 kilometers of internal roads in the New Heaven area, and the installation of solar street lights across all three campuses.

Similarly, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) provided various interventions under Prof. Onuchuku’s leadership. These included the construction, completion, and furnishing of the Faculty of Social Science and the new Faculty of Education buildings, improvements to the physical and automated units of the university library, support for entrepreneurship and career centers, staff development, conferences, workshops, institutional research, and book publications. The 2025 intervention allocation will fund the building of the Faculty of Agriculture and the Faculty of Vocational/Technical Education at the Ndele campus.

Individual donations have also played a crucial role in boosting the university’s facilities. The family of the late Chief Emmanuel Aguma donated a building currently used for postgraduate studies. The Salvation Ministry, led by Pastor David Ibiyeomie, donated hostels that accommodate more than 300 students.

The ongoing construction of the Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies is being funded from the proceeds of a book launched during the Vice Chancellor’s 60th birthday celebration.

Despite these achievements, Prof. Onuchuku appealed to the Rivers State Government to address several urgent infrastructural needs that continue to hamper the university’s progress. These include the construction of a befitting Senate building, a Vice Chancellor’s lodge, a multi-purpose convocation arena, more classrooms and staff offices, accommodation for staff and students, road networks at the new development area (New Heaven), and improved infrastructure at the Ndele campus, especially power supply.

He expressed confidence that the Administrator of Rivers State would give the necessary directives to support these critical projects. He also noted that the Rivers State Government, under the suspended Governor, had approved the construction and furnishing of multi-storey buildings with classrooms, professorial offices, and hostels.

On the sporting front, IAUE performed admirably at the 2022 Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA), securing 7th place with five gold, four silver, and one bronze medals. Additionally, four university athletes qualified and participated in the 2023 World University Games in China. Prof. Onuchuku expressed optimism that the completion of new sporting facilities would further elevate the university’s achievements in sports nationally and internationally.

The statistical breakdown of graduands showed that 2,887 students earned first degrees, including four First Class honors, 403 Second Class Upper, 2,030 Second Class Lower, and 450 Third Class. Postgraduate graduands totaled 1,492, comprising 374 Postgraduate Diplomas, 812 Masters, and 306 PhDs.

Prof. Onuchuku reaffirmed the university’s commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and academic misconduct, acknowledging that while a few staff and students had engaged in activities that threatened the institution’s reputation, appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken to uphold academic culture and institutional credibility.

In his speech at the ceremony, Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, affirmed that educational development will remain a cardinal pillar of his administration.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, he maintained that the theme of the 43rd Convocation, “The University Culture in Practice: The IAUE Experience”, could not be timelier than at a time when institutions of higher learning must rise above mediocrity.

“It is heartening to see lAUE demonstrate its commitment to academic distinction, institutional maturity, and responsible governance. A thriving university culture is one that not only teaches but transforms. It builds bridges between learning and leadership, knowledge and character. It equips young men and women not just for employment, but for purposeful citizenship.”

He further appreciated the University management for its proficiency in achieving full accreditation of more academic programs .

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, represented by Prof. Bolaji Babatunde, who was awarded a Doctor of Letters, noted that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of specialized universities including Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Osun State; Federal University of Environment and Technology, Rivers State, Federal University of Technology and Environmental Science, Ekiti State and as upgraded 38 Federal and State Technical Colleges across the country.