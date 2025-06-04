Dr. Okoye Envisions Ogoni As Hub For Medical Innovation, Tourism

The Managing Director of Save a Life Group of Hospitals and CEO of Save a Life Tech Hub, Dr. Richard Okoye has expressed optimism about transforming Ogoni into a leading center for medical innovation and tourism in Africa.

Addressing reporters during the inauguration of a technical committee for the Ogoni Specialist Hospital of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) at the agency’s head office in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Dr. Okoye said the project highlights HYPREP’s commitment to sustainability and the unique opportunity to revitalize Ogoni beyond its current challenges.

Acknowledging past projects that failed to sustain momentum, Dr. Okoye, who is part of the 13-member committee, expressed confidence in the capacity of committee Chairman, Professor….for lasting impact.

He envisions Ogoni not only benefiting from improved healthcare access but also emerging as a hub for medical tourism, attracting patients from across Africa and beyond.

Dr. Okoye emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships to enhance healthcare delivery, noting that government efforts alone are insufficient.

He advocates for leveraging technology and innovative healthcare models to create a largely autonomous system that can thrive in Ogoni’s strategic location.

“Our effort is to show that Ogoni is not an abandoned place but a blessed land with the potential to be a blessing to the entire nation,” he stated, underscoring the region’s promise as a destination for quality medical care and tourism.

Earlier, while inaugurating the expert committee which also had a onetime President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) Dr. Legborsi Piagbara, amongst other members, disclosed that the Ogoni Specialist Hospital, currently 76% complete, is part of a broader effort to enhance medical services in Ogoniland and beyond.

The Project Coordinator Zabbey emphasized the importance of not waiting until the hospital’s construction is finalized to plan for its future operations.

“We need to think about how to run the hospital sustainably,” he stated, adding that the committee consists of 13 seasoned health professionals from both the public and private sectors, alongside community representatives.

Prof. Zabbey wenton: “Their primary goal is to develop a sustainability framework that ensures affordable healthcare for all Ogoni people, particularly vulnerable populations.

“In addition to the specialist hospital, HYPREP is also constructing the Gouin Cottage Hospital and strengthening four additional health facilities this year.

Last year, HYPREP successfully enhanced four hospitals in the region, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving local healthcare systems.

The organization plans to continue these efforts with periodic medical outreach programs, further supporting the health needs of the Ogoni people”.

The technical planning committee has been given a timeline of four months to deliver its report, a task that Professor Zabbey acknowledges will be demanding but is confident the committee will rise to the occasion. “We are happy, we are confident that in the next four months, they will deliver a wonderful report that will enable HYPREP operations in the Ogoni Specialist Hospital,” he remarked.