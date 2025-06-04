NiMet Forecasts 3-Day Thunderstorms, Rains Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains across the country from Monday to Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

NiMet disclosed this via its weather outlook released on Sunday, June 1.

It envisaged morning thunderstorms on Monday with rains in parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, and Kano States.

The agency stated that there are prospects of thunderstorms with rain in parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Sokoto, Borno, Kebbi, and Zamfara States later in the day.

NiMet said: “In the North-Central region, morning thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Nasarawa States.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, and Benue States.

“In the southern region, cloudy atmosphere is expected with prospects of morning rain over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom.”

NiMet anticipated rain showers in parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa States later in the day.

The agency said: “For Tuesday, in the northern region, morning thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, and Taraba.

“In the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, and Katsina States.

“In the North-central region, thunderstorms with rains are over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa States during the morning period.”

It envisaged thunderstorms with rains in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, and Plateau later in the day.

It predicted thunderstorms in parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States on Tuesday morning.

NiMet anticipated rains in parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States later in the day.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms on Wednesday with rains in parts of Zamfara, Adamawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Taraba States.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms with rains in Taraba, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Adamawa States.

It added: “In the North-Central region, thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger, and Benue during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Kogi, and Niger.

“In the southern region, morning rains are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.” The agency expected rain over the entire region in the afternoon or evening hours.