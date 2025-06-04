Gov Eno Speaks On ‘Sacrificing’ Late Wife After Daughter’s Emotional Video Emerged Online

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has dismissed accusations of his connection with the late wife’s death.

Naija News recalls that the governor’s wife, Patience Eno, passed away at the hospital on September 26, 2024, in the presence of her family after battling an undisclosed illness.

However, in the now-viral video online, Eno’s daughter, Jane Eddidiong Ufot, claimed her mother was ‘sacrificed.’

In one of the videos, she said, “My name is Jane Eddidiong Ufot, SSA to the Governor on Health, Safety and Environment. Daddy, I’m sending this post to you alone. Please, let’s talk before this destroys everything.

I am not a sacrifice. Mummy was—I’m not. I give you a few minutes. If you don’t act, I’ll post this everywhere.”

In another video, she was seen speaking to her daughter, prompting her to repeat, “Tell Grandpa, ‘Do you want them to kill us? Do you want us to die like my baby brother died?

“If I die today, or if my daughter dies—Agimini—if we die because God is exposing the truth, so be it. But my blood will not go in vain. Please listen to this—I’m more interested in staying alive.”

Speaking in Uyo during the birthday celebration of former Deputy Governor, Obong Nsima Ekere, Eno confirmed that the video was recorded last year, shortly after his wife’s passing, and described its resurgence as a ploy by political detractors.

Present at the event were family members, including Jane, who currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Health, Safety, and Environment.

Governor Eno emphasised he remains focused and committed to serving the people of Akwa Ibom and will not to be distracted.

He said, “We’re in political times, so you expect more of this. My family is intact—you can see everyone here.

The video in question was recorded shortly after my wife passed away last year.

So why is it resurfacing now, just as we’re marking our second anniversary and celebrating our achievements? It only confirms there are detractors.

“Jane is right here, with her husband. We have a good family. The children were under pressure. Losing a loved one is traumatic, especially for them.

I appeal to the public—please stop bringing back sad memories. I’ve lost my wife already. May her perfect soul rest in peace.

“I remain focused and committed to serving the people of Akwa Ibom. I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on anyone.

If those sharing this video wish the same for themselves, I wish them luck. But I believe even in politics, families should be off-limits. I assure you, my family is intact—we are fine.”