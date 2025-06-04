Jurist of Repute, Justice Bennett Ugbari Goes Home Thursday, June 12

Final rites for the late Hon. Justice (Chief) Bennett Eke Ugbari (Rtd.), the distinguished Eze Oka-Ikpe-Oma I of Ogbaland has been announced by his family.

A statement signed by the alternate Chaiorman of the Publicity Sub Committee, Dr. Emma Nwabrije said the revered jurist, who died on March 17, 2025, at the age of 76, will be laid to rest on Thursday, June 12, 2025 after a Funeral Service at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Omoku, scheduled for 10:00 am.

The statement said his burial marks the culmination of a series of events honouring his life of service, both on the bench and in the traditional leadership of Ogbaland.

A retired High Court Judge and one of Rivers State’s most respected legal minds, Justice Ugbari was known for his sound judgments, principled leadership, and deep commitment to justice. He also held the traditional title of Eze Oka-Ikpe-Oma I, symbolizing his dual legacy in both legal and cultural spheres.

According to the statement, the funeral ceremonies will begin on Monday, June 9, 2025, with a Night of Tributes at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt at 4:00 pm. This will be followed by a Service of Songs on Tuesday, June 10, at Christ Church, Port Harcourt, by 5:00 pm.

On Wednesday, June 11, a Valedictory Court Session will take place at the Rivers State High Court Complex in Port Harcourt, beginning at 10:00 am, as members of the judiciary gather to pay their final respects to one of their own.

Justice Ugbari is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, cousins, and a host of relatives and admirers. The burial ceremony is expected to draw dignitaries from the legal, political, and traditional institutions across the state and beyond, as Omoku prepares to receive home one of her most illustrious sons.