Group Strengthens Reconciliation Efforts In Rivers With March For Unity, Peace

Women from across Rivers State, united under the platform Rivers Women Unite for SIM, gathered in a powerful show of faith, strength, and solidarity, calling for peace, reconciliation, and spiritual revival in the state.

The event, which began with a symbolic fitness walk, was aimed at promoting both physical and spiritual well-being.

Participants described the walk as a reflection of their collective strength and determination to remain resilient in the face of the state’s socio-political challenges.

Following the walk, the atmosphere transformed into one of intense praise and worship, as the women lifted their voices in thanksgiving to God, seeking divine intervention and healing for Rivers State.

“We engage in physical fitness to care for our bodies,” the women declared, “but we are equally committed to building spiritual resilience, knowing that true strength comes from within.”

In heartfelt prayers and public declarations, the women emphasized the urgent need for genuine reconciliation among communities in the state.

They prayed for the restoration of peace, healing of divisions, and a rekindling of trust among the people.

In a unifying message, they proclaimed:

“We believe in the power of women, the power of prayer, and the healing power of love to restore what is broken.

May our land know peace again. May every heart be mended, and may Rivers State continue to rise.”

The group expressed confidence that their prayers are already making an impact and urged all indigenes and residents of the state to remain hopeful, resilient, and committed to a shared vision for a better future. Rivers Women Unite for SIM continues to play a vital role in advocating for peace, social cohesion, and spiritual revival, believing that with unity and divine guidance, Rivers State can overcome its current trials and achieve its true potential.