Umahi Faces Backlash Over Incomplete Road Commissioning

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has faced backlash for claiming the Eleme sections of the East-West Road are complete and ready for commissioning. However, a recent event on May 31, 2025, revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned several road projects, including the dualization of the East-West Road, Section II, Subsection I (Eleme Junction-Ahoada in Rivers State), and upgrading of 15km of the East-West Road (Eleme Junction-Onne Port Junction) in Rivers State.

National Network Newspapers correspondent who recently visited the East-West Road and spoke with motorists using the road on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The findings revealed that the section of the road allegedly commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still under construction, leaving road users puzzled and concerned. Despite Minister of Works Senator Dave Umahi’s track record of genuine commitment to monitoring and ensuring that roads are fixed according to agreed terms, the commissioning of this incomplete road project has raised questions. Road users are particularly worried about the absence of crucial infrastructure, such as bridges and flyovers, which are essential for a functional road network.

The situation has sparked curiosity about why the Minister would lead the President to commission a road that is still under construction, sparking concerns about the decision-making process behind it.

Sylvanus Chujor, a resident of Eleme, has expressed outrage over the Minister of Works’ claim that the section of the East-West road is complete and ready for commissioning.

According to Chujor, the road is far from complete, with work still ongoing and no signs of finishing touches. “They rushed to beat the deadline but failed, and now there’s slow progress and pace of work ongoing on the road,” he said.

Chujor called on the federal government to intensify efforts to complete the sections of the road allegedly commissioned before the rainy season sets in, to avoid the untold hardship that motorists would face. “The current state of the road is a recipe for disaster, and the government must act quickly to address the situation,” he added.

Dede Nwankwo, a driver who frequently uses the road, debunked the claim that the road was complete and ready for commissioning.

“I urge the President to tender an apology to the people and sack or redeploy the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, for lying to the President that the road is complete,” he said. Nwankwo explained that the road has become a nightmare for not only the Eleme people but the entire Niger Delta region, causing frustration and economic hardship for motorists and traders.

“The proceeds coming from Eleme are used to develop other regions, while those who lay the golden eggs are left to suffer,” he added. “It’s time for the government to prioritize the needs of the people and deliver on its promises,” Nwankwo emphasized.

Mr. Amos Dum, a concerned citizen, commended the RCC construction company for their commendable engineering work on the East-West road, acknowledging the complexity and challenges of the project.

However, he expressed disappointment and frustration that the road was prematurely declared complete for commissioning. “The RCC company has done a good job, but declaring the road complete is a different story altogether,” Dum said.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit the region and witness the state of the road firsthand, rather than relying on information from individuals who may be motivated to protect their jobs rather than serving the people’s interests.

“If the President visits, he will see the reality on the ground and understand the struggles of the people,” Dum emphasized, highlighting the need for leaders to be informed by facts on the ground rather than potentially biased reports. “The government should focus on completing the project rather than just commissioning it,” he added, stressing the importance of tangible outcomes over ceremonial events.