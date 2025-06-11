Ohanaeze Ndigbo Retreat Demands Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Charts Path For Unity, Development

A powerful call for the immediate release of detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, led a wave of major resolutions as Igbo leaders converged in Enugu for a two-day Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leadership Retreat, held at Landmark Nike Lake Hotel from June 4–5, 2025.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the retreat, participants strongly condemned the continued detention of Kanu despite a court of competent jurisdiction having acquitted him. They urged the Federal Government to seek an alternative political solution and release him without further delay.

Themed “Rebuilding Our Foundation,” the retreat brought together key figures from across Igbo society—traditional rulers, religious leaders, technocrats, scholars, politicians, youth and women leaders, and members of the diaspora—who brainstormed on the future of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the larger Igbo nation in the 21st century.

The retreat emphasized that the unity, wellbeing, and collective good of Ndigbo must remain non-negotiable. In this spirit, it was resolved that all Igbo, both at home and abroad, must strengthen their ties with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex sociocultural body, to promote and protect Igbo interests globally.

A call was made for the revival of core Igbo values such as igwebuike (unity is strength), onye aghala nwanne ya (no one should be left behind), and ako bu ije (wisdom is the path), as guiding principles for cultural renaissance and leadership.

Participants noted the harsh economic realities facing the nation and urged Ndigbo to “think home” by vigorously investing in Alaigbo. They argued that this paradigm shift is critical for driving an economic turnaround in the region.

In support of cultural preservation, the retreat encouraged Igbos worldwide to align with the ideals of the Professorial Endowment Chair established under Senator Azuta Mbata’s leadership. This endowment spans seven universities across the Ohanaeze states, focusing on research into Igbo language, history, and heritage.

The retreat also urged governors of the South East and other Igbo-speaking states to collaborate with Ohanaeze Ndigbo in developing a comprehensive master plan for the strategic transformation of Alaigbo.

Participants called for all Igbo to embrace each other as one people, transcending state, regional, religious, and political boundaries.

Finally, the Ohanaeze leadership announced that it will soon present its programmes and a draft constitution to Imeobi—the apex decision-making organ—for ratification, as part of efforts to reposition the body for greater relevance.

The communiqué was signed by:

. Senator Azuta Mbata, President General

. Prince Okey Nwadinobi, Deputy President General / Chairman, Planning Committee

. H.E. Emeka Sibeudu, Secretary General . Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, National Publicity Secretary