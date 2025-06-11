Tinubu Misled, Over Commissioning Of East-West Road Project – KAGOTE

The apex socio-cultural organization of Ogoni people, KAGOTE, has accused the Minister of Works, David Umahi, of misleading President Bola Tinubu into commissioning the uncompleted East-West Road project.

In a press statement signed by its President, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, on Thursday 5, June 2025, KAGOTE condemned the Minister’s actions, describing them as deceitful and condemnable.

According to KAGOTE, as of June 1, 2025, work on only one side of the dual carriageway was ongoing, with the concrete pavement not covering the entire length of the road.

Additionally, four overhead bridges were at various stages of piling works, with none completed.

The organization believes that Umahi’s actions may be an attempt to sabotage the project or pitch the Ogoni people against the President.

The statement reads, “We believe that the Honourable Minister of Works misled Mr. President into commissioning a Road still under construction, we hereby condemn this act in totality.” KAGOTE expressed disappointment in Umahi’s actions, describing them as “deceitful and condemnable”.

The organization further stated, “It is surprising that a man who served twice as an elected Governor, also won election to the Senate would be this so deceitful as to lie with a public infrastructure that all eyes can see even the blind can feel.”

KAGOTE warned that any attempt to scale down the scope of the project would be strongly resisted by the Ogoni people, saying, “We hereby warn that any attempt to do so, will be strongly resisted by Ogoni people.”

They called on President Tinubu to quickly call Umahi to order and ensure the project’s completion.

The organization appreciated President Tinubu for appointing prominent sons of Ogoni land into various offices of Government and reiterated its support for the administration’s activities, projects, and programs.

The East-West Road project is a major arterial infrastructural project that serves commuters from Akwa Ibom State and several Local Governments in Rivers State.

It also facilitates the evacuation of men and materials from the Refineries, the Indorama Petrochemical plant, the Ports, and Oil & Gas Free Zone located along this axis. KAGOTE believes that the speedy completion of the project will go a long way in assuring the Ogoni people of the government’s commitment to developing local infrastructures. In light of this development, KAGOTE is urging President Tinubu to take immediate action to address the situation and ensure the project’s completion. The organization emphasized that it would resist any attempt to deny the Ogoni people the full benefits of their sacrifices and contributions to nation-building.