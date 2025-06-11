Eze Otuwarikpo Urges For Collaboration Among Ekpeye Traditional Rulers

The Ñyê-ïshï Èlé Úpātá Lôwétü Lî Ny’údū Úpātá III of Úpātá Kingdom, HRM Ny’údū Felix Enene Otuwarikpo, has extended warm felicitations to the people of Igbu Ehuda and its traditional council led by HRM Eze Noble Friday Uwoh, for a successful hosting of the opening ceremony of the 2025 wrestling season, emphasising that collaboration is key to building the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation.

Ny’údū Otuwarikpo stated this at the sidelines of the wrestling match, noting that working in unity will improve the development of Ekpeye Nation.

He highlighted the importance of each kingdom playing a vital role in the Ekpeye’s development and advancement, while acknowledging the rich customs and traditions that is unique to the people.

Noting emphatically that the people are as different as they are similar, “it is important to recognise the uniqueness of our cultures and the strength that can be found in unity. We will be stronger together, and must be united inspite of our differences,” the Monarch stressed.

The Úpātá traditional ruler asked the people to reflect on the profound connection of the Ekpeye language, insisting that the language is a bond that holds the people together.

Ny’údū Otuwarikpo however lamented the recent challenges, expressing concern about the erosion of foundational values and traditional practices amongst the people.

He however advocated that the time is ripe for Ekpeye traditional rulers to unite and work with various forces to redirect energy towards rebranding for growth, urging for a renewed focus on the values of hard work, enterprise and integrity as the only way to address the clash of cultures and religions. While the Monarch informed that the Úpātá kingdom’s wrestling opening ceremony is scheduled for 21st June, the Igbu Ehuda version was attended by top traditional rulers including, the political class.