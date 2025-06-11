Details Of Wike’s Meeting With PDP Stakeholders Emerge

The details of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike have emerged.

At the Abuja gathering on Monday, PDP leaders under the banner of Concerned Stakeholders demanded that the party’s 2027 presidential ticket be zoned to the South.

The call was made through a communiqué read by Wike, who hosted the meeting at his official residence.

They said that this decision will promote fairness and unity, and also reflect the principle of power rotation that the party has previously followed.

The stakeholders said the current problems within the party were caused by some individuals who continue to ignore the party’s rules, especially sections that talk about leadership roles and the responsibilities of the National Secretary.

They also mentioned a past judgment by the Supreme Court that supports their position on the leadership dispute.

According to them, the leadership crisis could destroy the party completely if not addressed quickly.

They said that selfish actions and a refusal to follow proper procedures had led to setbacks in the last general elections.

To avoid a repeat, they urged the party to act immediately by confirming the South as the rightful zone for the 2027 presidency.

They also confirmed Senator Sam Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary, referring to the Supreme Court’s decision that supports his position.

They insisted that only the National Secretary has the legal power to issue official notices for meetings such as the National Convention, National Executive Committee, and other key gatherings.

Any notices or decisions made without his signature, they said, are not valid.

They added that only a properly organized National Convention has the authority to remove him from office, since he is also part of the National Executive Council.

They further asked the Acting National Chairman and the Secretary to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the next major meeting of the National Executive Committee, including the agenda, as required by law.

The stakeholders ended the meeting by urging all members to stay committed to the party’s principles, respect its rules, and avoid any actions that may divide the party further.

They also expressed support for the ongoing efforts of the National Reconciliation Committee led by former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

Wike, addressing the gathering, said the G5 governors’ controversial stance during the 2023 polls helped stabilise Nigeria.

He added that the PDP would not be in its current crisis if the party had heeded their warnings. “If the G5 didn’t take the stand we did, this country would have been in crisis,” he said. Former Benue governor Samuel Ortom, also present, acknowledged Wike’s role and said the PDP must seek divine guidance and return to due process.