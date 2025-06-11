Peter Obi, Other Escape Plane Crash

Reports have emerged that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, escaped a plane crash together with over 100 passengers at the local wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos state.

It was learnt that the near-crash incident, which occurred on Tuesday, June 3, involved an Airpeace plane with flight number P47123, which took off from Abuja.

According to reports, the Airpeace plane was to land at 1:55 but landed 2:25 with approximately 30 minutes behind schedule.

Sources privy to the incident disclosed that for about 30 minutes the pilot lost control, leaving the aircraft to hover instilling fear and trembling on awed passengers.

A passenger who pleaded anonymity was quoted as saying: “It’s was a nasty experience. The plane made many attempts to land but had to retreat.

The passengers were jolted. People were praying and casting out the devil as the plane’s destiny was uncertain.”

“At a point it was as if the plane would crash on many houses.”

The passenger said the experience underlines the fragile nature of Nigeria and how the natural disaster could plunge the country into a major civil strive or even war.

“Nigerian Leaders need to fix the country and avoid potential causes of disasters like this, which has serious implications for national security.”

A mother of two said she almost gave up as the plane hovered aimlessly between ascending or descending into chaos.

“Peter Obi was in the plane. Many lost hope. We thought the plane would crash. He was calm and resolute. He was telling people around him to be calm that all would be well. We thank God we survived.

“No one would have believed it was an accident if the plane had crashed with Peter Obi inside, ”another passenger was quoted saying.

He said while other passengers were in great confusion, Obi was comforting them that they should trust in God.

A businessman in the flight, Dr Benson Onuwaje was said to have summoned courage by standing up to pray for everybody telling them all would be well.

“The man Dr Onuwaje is a man of courage. He is a man of God. He rose up and started praying. He was in the first class.

“He called the name of God and assured us that we would land safely. We thank God our prayer was answered, ”Mathew Adekunle who was on the plane said.

Obi who recently donated N20million to flood victims in Niger State had been visiting some communities in Northern Nigeria after which he returned to Abuja for a scheduled political meeting.

He was said to have left Lagos for Abuja that afternoon for another meeting. “We thank God we all landed safely. God protected all of us including Peter Obi, ” one of the passengers was also quoted.