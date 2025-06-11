INEC Releases Final List For Anambra Guber

INEC has released the final list of candidates and campaign dates for Anambra Guber Election.

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election.

This Nigeria news platform understands that the electoral umpire has also announced the official commencement of election campaigns.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement on Wednesday said the list followed the conclusion of candidate substitution processes and the verification of personal particulars submitted by political parties.

INEC said 16 political parties met the submission deadline of May 12, 2025, and are set to participate in the November 8 election.

The statement read in part, “The public may recall that the Commission recently published the personal particulars of candidates that emerged from primaries conducted by political parties for the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election. A total of 16 Political Parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00 pm on Monday, 12th May 2025.

“In line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, Political Parties are empowered to replace their candidates who voluntarily withdraw from the race.

Accordingly, the African Democratic Congress conducted a fresh primary election to replace its candidate, while four Political Parties replaced their Deputy Governorship candidates.

“They are Accord, African Action Congress, Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party. The deadline for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates was Monday, 2nd June 2025.

Consequently, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election.”

The electoral body, while stating that the age of the governorship candidates ranges from 36 to 71 years, said the full list, including details such as party affiliation, age, gender, and educational qualifications, is available on its website and social media platforms.

In accordance with Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties had until June 2, 2025, to replace withdrawn candidates.

During this window, the African Democratic Congress substituted its governorship candidate through a new primary election. Accord, AAC, Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party also made changes to their deputy governorship nominees.

With the final list now published, the Commission stressed that no further candidate substitutions will be accepted, except in cases of death before election day, as stipulated by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

Olumekun said, “Sixteen out of the 19 registered parties are participating in the election, out of which the African Action Congress and the National Rescue Movement have nominated female candidates, while six parties are fielding female running mates.

They are Accord, All Progressives Congress, Action Peoples Party, Boot Party, Labour Party and Zenith Labour Party. No party has nominated a person with a disability as a candidate. In terms of age, the candidates range between 36 and 71 years.

“The full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.”

INEC further confirmed that political campaigns may officially begin on June 11 and must conclude by midnight on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

INEC, therefore, cautioned parties and supporters to adhere strictly to campaign regulations outlined in the Electoral Act, including the prohibition of hate speech, physical attacks, and the destruction of opponents’ materials.

In addition, all candidates are to be granted equal access to public facilities for advertising and events, and the use of incumbency for electoral advantage is expressly forbidden under the law.

The statement read further, “In line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, Political Parties are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday, 11th June 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday, 6th November 2025.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission wishes to remind Political Parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions, and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaigns, outdoor advertising, as well as public rallies and meetings.

For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.” The Anambra Governorship election is scheduled to be held on November 8, 2025.