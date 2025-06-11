Police Arrest Suspected Notorious Car Snatcher in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers has apprehended a suspected notorious car snatcher, believed to be involved in multiple vehicle hijackings within the state.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the command, made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Iringe-Koko said that the suspect was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. on May 5, along Abacha Road in Port Harcourt.

She explained that the suspect was intercepted by police operatives while riding a bicycle, adding that a search conducted on him led to the recovery of seven master keys.

”The suspect was immediately taken to the station for further questioning,” she disclosed.

The spokesperson said the suspect confessed during interrogation to his involvement in various criminal activities, including car snatching.

”He led police operatives to his residence, where officers recovered a red Hyundai Sonata saloon car with registration number EKY 531 GG, which had previously been reported stolen,” she added.

She further revealed that the suspect had provided valuable information to the police, including the identities of other gang members operating across Delta, Edo, and Lagos states.

Iringe-Koko said that a full investigation had been launched into the case and assured the public that the command would continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.