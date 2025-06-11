Eze Wonodi Urges Warring Parties In Rivers Political Crisis To Close Ranks

In continuation of the search for a peaceful resolution of the political crisis that engulfed Rivers State and subsequently resulted to an Emergency Rule in the state, HRH Eze Christopher N. Wonodi, Paramount Ruler/Nyenweli Abali Clan in PHALGA has advised that the reconciliatory efforts should be all inclusive.

He further advised the stakeholders involved in the peace talks to ensure that all the disputing parties in the crisis especially the Executive members, the state Assembly members as well as the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike are actively involved in finding peaceful and lasting solution in the interest of the state.

The Monarch gave this advice in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend at the sideline of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers meeting.

He agreed that the state has made tremendous progress since its creation in 1967 as they celebrate her 58th anniversary.

The Monarch stated however, that the political crisis was unnecessary in the first place, urging all the disputing parties to sheath their swords, have open minds and be ready to make compromise in the interest of the state and well-being of the people.

According to Eze Wonodi, “it is also important that the sharing formular of the political offices and structures are balanced between the governor and his predecessor in office to cover the interest of their supporters”; he said.

He added that the supporters of both leaders should be cautioned on their ultrances and actions as such a situation could derail the reconciliatory process.

He stated further that the advice became necessary in order to de-escalate the tension in the state and as well encourage the peace in their various domain.

On the activities of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd), Eze Wonodi said he was a child of circumstance.

He however, adviced the SOLAD to concentrate on his mandate of stabilizing the situation and as well write his name in gold with the opportunity as history, he pointed out, will record him for his actions.

The monarch therefore advised the SOLAD to try as much as he can to be neutral and fair in his decisions in the overall interest of the state and nation. Eze Wonodi equally used the opportunity to urge stakeholders and indeed Rivers people and Residents to do all within their powers to encourage the SOLAD and his team to quicken their assignment and make way for the restoration of the people’s governor Siminalayi Fubara before the stipulated time frame as the people cannot wait to celebrate his return.