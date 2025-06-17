A New Era Begins as Triune College of Theology Commences Academic Activities

History was made on Friday, June 13, 2025, as over 100 pioneer students filed into their lecture halls to begin academic activities at the newly inaugurated Triune College of Theology, a theological institution established by the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN).

The scene at the temporary campus located at St. John’s Cathedral Metropolitan Church, Gream-Ama, Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State was marked with excitement, prayers, and a deep sense of purpose as the Church’s long-nurtured dream finally became a reality.

The journey to this milestone began with a vision borne in the heart of His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria. Determined to provide a center of theological excellence, the Prelate championed the establishment of the college, which was formally approved by the Synod on November 7, 2024, during a landmark session at Our Saviour’s CACN Okuru-Ama in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area. In less than a year, the dream transformed into a living institution.

One week before academic activities commenced, on Friday, June 6, 2025, the Triune College of Theology was officially inaugurated in a grand ceremony at St. John’s Cathedral, Metropolitan Church, Gream-Ama, in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State. The service drew senior ministers of the gospel, dignitaries, and members of the academic community who came to witness what was described as a “historic and prophetic unveiling” of CACN’s theological arm.

Today, that vision stands strong with over 100 students embarking on their journey to deepen their knowledge of the Word and to be equipped for impactful ministry. The College, while still operating from its temporary location, is already showing signs of unprecedented growth — in student enrollment, staff strength, and provision of academic materials. Plans are underway to relocate to a permanent campus at Nonwa or another Synod-approved site, with projections for future extensions to other states and geopolitical regions of Nigeria.

At the heart of this theological renaissance is a Governing Council made up of tested and proven leaders: Ven. Johngbo Joseph Barilunawugah, PhD, serves as Chairman, alongside Ven. (Dr.) N.N. Garrick as Secretary, Ven. Vincent L. Ndiigbo as Bursar, Dr. Sotonye Richard Iwo as Accountant, Ven. Bright Iroanya as Librarian, Rev. George Nyonyonee as Admissions Officer, and Rev. Canon Endurance I. Duke as Public Relations Officer. Together, they are working to ensure the College sets a standard of integrity, spiritual depth, and academic excellence — devoid of the corrupt practices that plague many institutions.

The inaugural class of students is enrolled in the Certificate Course in Theology, a one-year intensive programme designed not only to offer core theological training but also to serve as a foundational bridge for those lacking complete qualifications for advanced theological study. With lectures spanning two semesters and a compulsory three-month ministerial attachment, the programme is uniquely tailored to produce spiritually sound, socially conscious, and academically prepared ministers.

Courses offered include a broad and rich curriculum: Theology, Christian Doctrine, Church History, Evangelism, Homiletics, Use of English and Communication, Biblical Studies, Pastoral Ethics, Philosophy of Religion, Hermeneutics, Marriage and Counselling, and advanced topics such as Christology, Pneumatology, Eschatology, Demonology, and Modern Cults, among others.

The college places a premium on academic integrity and spiritual formation. A comprehensive Academic Handbook has been published, detailing policies on attendance, examinations, GPA/CGPA computation, ministerial attachment, conduct, and access to school facilities. Embedded within it are the College Anthem and Pledge, which reflect the spiritual foundation and commitment of both faculty and students.

“It is my mission to preach, it is my duty to study, with love from a pious heart, rightly dividing the word of truth in the advancement of God’s Kingdom — so help me God,” reads the Pledge, a solemn declaration recited by all new students.

The Principal Officers of the College, led by the Prelate himself as the “burden bearer and visitor,” include highly experienced administrators and scholars committed to the mission. Among them are the Chairman of the Board Ven. Johngbo, PhD, the Secretary Ven. (Dr.) Garrick, the Bursar Ven. Ndiigbo, and the PR Officer Rev. Canon Duke, whose stewardship is already being praised for laying a firm foundation.

Triune College of Theology represents more than just another theological institution; it is a bold step by the Christ Army Church Nigeria to empower the Church with educated, ethical, and Spirit-filled leaders. As students fill the classrooms, study in the libraries, and prepare to take the gospel to the ends of the earth, one thing is clear: a new era has begun, and the future of Christian ministry in CACN — and beyond — has found a new and anointed home.

In the weeks leading up to the commencement of academic activities, the atmosphere around St. John’s Cathedral Metropolitan Church had already begun to transform. The temporary site buzzed with preparations—classrooms were set up, academic materials were delivered, and faculty orientation was held to ensure that the first crop of students would begin their studies in a conducive, well-structured environment. With modest but sufficient facilities including access to computers, lecture halls, and reading rooms, the college is determined to maintain academic discipline and uphold the sacredness of theological learning. The management board, under the guidance of the Prelate, has made it clear that Triune College will stand out as a bastion of integrity and doctrinal soundness, rejecting the compromises that often diminish the value of theological education.

Beyond academic pursuit, Triune College of Theology is envisioned as a spiritual formation center—an institution where theology meets practice, and where students are molded into servant-leaders, grounded in the Word of God and equipped for the realities of ministry in a complex and changing world. The inclusion of courses such as Tent-Making Ministry, The Church and Society, Conflict Management and Resolution, and Religion, Science, and Secularism reflects a deliberate effort to train ministers who are not only rooted in Scripture but are also socially aware, culturally relevant, and missionally driven. The emphasis on Ministerial Training and Pastoral Care, coupled with the college’s practical attachment programme, ensures that students will not merely graduate with certificates but with lives transformed by the very Gospel they are called to proclaim.

“Looking ahead, the Governing Council and Board have ambitious plans for expansion, including the development of the permanent site and the introduction of Diploma, Bachelor, Master, and Doctor of Philosophy programmes. Each level will follow rigorous academic standards, with a strong emphasis on spiritual discipline and doctrinal alignment with the values of the Christ Army Church Nigeria. As the student body grows and more campuses are considered across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones,

“Triune College of Theology is positioning itself as a beacon of theological excellence—a place where future generations of ministers, evangelists, and Christian scholars will be equipped to carry the banner of Christ with clarity, conviction, and compassion. Indeed, with the successful launch of its academic calendar, a new era has truly begun—one that will echo through the pulpits, classrooms, and communities of Nigeria for generations to come” the Board Chairman, Venerable Joseph B. Johngbo, PhD, disclosed.