Champion Of Peace And Development: The Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Story

With two impactful years in the 10th National Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 13, 2023, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, unarguably stands as a testament to dedicated service, visionary leadership, and tangible development for his people.

Since his first appearance in 2019 in the Green Chamber, Rt. Hon. Dekor has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to uplifting his constituents through education, peace-building, and effective representation at the National Assembly.

One of Rt. Hon. Dekor’s most commendable achievements is his robust support for education in Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas.

Recognizing education as the cornerstone of sustainable development, he has provided scholarships to hundreds of students, enabling many young minds to pursue academic excellence without the burden of financial constraints.

In 2022, he awarded scholarships to 138 students, a gesture that was warmly received by the community.

Building on this momentum, Rt. Hon. Dekor recently extended his benevolence by offering an additional 400 scholarships, significantly broadening access to education.

His call for beneficiaries to take their studies seriously underscores his belief in education as a tool for societal transformation.

Rt. Hon. Dekor’s re-election in a highly competitive supplementary election speaks volumes about the trust and confidence his constituents place in his leadership. Garnering 18,641 votes and decisively defeating rivals from multiple parties, his victory is not only a personal triumph but a clear endorsement of his performance and vision.

In his victory speech, Rt. Hon. Dekor humbly dedicated the win to Almighty God and then Governor Nyesom Wike, acknowledging the collective effort behind his success.

The lawmaker, currently the Chairman, House Commitee on Host Communities, pledged to build on his achievements, assuring his constituents that their mandate will be honored with even greater dedication and results.

For the past two years, Rt. Hon. Dekor, one-time Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly as well as Works Commissioner, has remained a steadfast advocate for the welfare of his people.

He openly acknowledges the economic, healthcare, and environmental challenges facing Khana and Gokana, and he is resolute in his promise to address these issues through legislative action.

His approach is rooted in inclusivity and open communication, ensuring that the voices of his constituents are heard loud and clear in the National Assembly.

By fostering dialogue and collaboration, he aims to bridge divides and deliver policies that benefit all residents, regardless of political affiliation.

Beyond legislative duties, Rt. Hon. Dekor’s leadership shines in his commitment to peace and community development.

His generous donation of an SUV to the new Bishop of the Nyo-Khana Diocese of the Methodist Church symbolizes his support for faith-based institutions that play a crucial role in social cohesion.

Moreover, his heartfelt appeal to the youth of Ogoni to eschew crime and embrace peace reflects his deep understanding that lasting development is anchored in social stability.

His call for prayers and unity among Nigerians further highlights his role as a unifying figure in a diverse and sometimes divided nation.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, Rt. Hon. Dekor holds a pivotal leadership position that enables him to influence policies affecting marginalized regions.

His prior experience as Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Commissioner for Works equips him with a wealth of knowledge and practical insights that enhance his effectiveness as a federal lawmaker.

His leadership style combines foresight, humility, and resilience, qualities that have earned him respect across political and social spectrums.

Just last week, some members of his constituents benefited from his magnanimity.

They were trained and at the end of the training cash and starter packs were given to them.

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor’s journey is marked by a clear vision: to build a prosperous, peaceful, and united Khana/Gokana.

His achievements in education, his electoral success, and his unwavering dedication to his constituents’ welfare are proof of a leader who not only understands the needs of his people but is also committed to delivering on his promises.

As he continues on this legislative journey, the people of Khana and Gokana can look forward to continued progress under his stewardship.

Rt. Hon. Dekor’s blend of experience, compassion, and strategic leadership positions him as a true champion of his constituency’s aspirations. In celebrating Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor’s two years into his second term at the Green Chamber, we salute a leader whose foresight and dedication continue to inspire hope and drive meaningful change in Khana/Gokana and beyond.