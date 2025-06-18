Echoes Of Obuah’s Generosity Resonate Through Rivers State And Beyond

Former Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and current Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah’s philanthropy continues to echo through the heartlands of Rivers State and Beyond, stirring a rich tapestry of opinions from a broad spectrum of its people.

Following last week’s National Network glowing tribute to his uncommon leadership and generosity, the voices from Omoku to Port Harcourt reveal a man whose giving spirit is as deep as the Orashi River and as enduring as the ancient baobab tree.

In the words of an elder from Ede community of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA: “Bro. Obuah is like the mighty elephant in the forest; he moves with purpose and leaves a path for others to follow.”

“His contributions to education, such as scholarships for over 100 University of Port Harcourt students and the establishment of schools like Ogba Comprehensive High School, are seen as seeds planted for future harvests.

“The traditional proverb, “He who brings water to the market will never go thirsty,” aptly describes how Obuah’s generosity nurtures the community’s growth.”

Young people across the state speak of Bro. Obuah as a beacon of hope. Many beneficiaries of his scholarships and internships at his hotels testify to life-changing opportunities.

One student remarked, “Bro. Obuah’s support is like the morning sun after a long night; it brightens our future.”

His Go Round Foundation and football club have empowered thousands, embodying the African wisdom that “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” His investments in youth empowerment resonate deeply, fostering unity and progress.

At a recent event marking Evangelist Gift Amuah’s 50th birthday, Bro. Obuah’s donation of ten million naira to church projects was hailed as a testament to his faith-driven philanthropy.

A pastor noted, “His giving is like the river that never runs dry; it flows to nourish the spiritual and social lives of our people.”

His commitment to building churches and supporting the gospel reflects the proverb, “A man who uses his hands to give will never lack bread.”

Colleagues describe Bro. Obuah as a man of integrity, discipline, and transparency.

His leadership of the Rivers State PDP and the Waste Management Agency brought tangible successes, earning him respect beyond politics.

A political analyst commented, “In the dance of leadership, Bro. Obuah leads with the rhythm of service and the steps of humility.”

His ability to juggle multiple roles while maintaining a philanthropic heart is seen as rare and inspiring.

As a hotelier and businessman, Bro. Obuah’s initiatives provide employment and practical training, fostering economic stability in Rivers State. Industry insiders liken his impact to the proverb, “The palm tree does not make a forest, but it provides shade for many.”

His establishments serve as training grounds for future leaders in hospitality, reinforcing his commitment to sustainable development.

Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah’s philanthropy is more than charity; it is a living parable woven into the fabric of Rivers State.

Like the proverb says, “Rain does not fall on one roof alone,” his kindness spreads across communities, uplifting the needy, empowering youths, and strengthening institutions. As Rivers people continue to witness his selfless acts, the consensus is clear: Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah is not just a benefactor but a symbol of hope, unity, and progress—a true son of the soil whose legacy will inspire generations to come.