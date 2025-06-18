Leader Natremebo Orubite Gets Five Bedroom Flat Courtesy Three Cross Society

Leader Natremebo Orubite of Three Cross Society of Minama Branch has expressed gratitude to the General Overseer of Three Cross Society of Nigeria and Overseas, General Leader Omubo Solomon Batubo for building him a five bedroom flat.

He said in several years back, the spirit of God assured him of his own house in reciprocation of the building he built for God but even in the face of all the challenges.

He refused to give up in doing the work of God because he had a premonition of the promises of God and thanked God Almighty for His faithfulness.

Speaking during the event on Monday, June 9, 2025 at Minama Community in Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State, General leader, Omubo Solomon Batubo described leader Nat as he is fondly called as a man who is grounded in faith, dedicated his life in working at the vineyard of God, deserves to be honoured and encouraged to do more because God also honours the faithful servants of His people.

He said for the fact that Leader Nat has watered the ground by building the house of God in the 80’s, the Lord has also remembered him by rewarding him with a house to call his own, noting that faith and patience are the reward for trusting in God, saying God is a covenant keeping God and that His faithfulness is forever sure.

The cleric also stressed that every effort made in promoting the work of God does not go in vain.

According to him, leader Nat who has demonstrated so much commitment in the work of God, deserves even more than what he has gotten because sowing and reaping is part of life. He prayed for peace, good health, blessings and longevity for the lord’s servant.

He used the opportunity to announce the upcoming celebration of Three Cross Society of Nigeria and Oversea at 100 years of existence.

Speaking on behalf of the children, Mr. Sasime Orubite who was thrilled by the gift, effused praise for the General leader’s effort in fulfillment of God’s promise in the life of their father .

Mr. Orubite described their father as a living legend whose altruistic behaviour is Worthy of emulation, adding that their father’s commitment to God is evident in his actions, as he serves God with humility. Highpoint of the event was the handover of the keys to leader Nat by the general leader Omubo Solomon Batubo. Members were treated to a scrumptious meals.