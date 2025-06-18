Group Calls For Holistic Approach To Reconciliatory Efforts

The Non-Indigenous group in Obio/Akpor LGA Ward 13, has added their voice in the effort to restore democratic governance in Rivers State.

Speaking with newsmen in course of the Democracy Day celebration over the weekend, the Coordinator of the group, Chief Ugochukwu Aniche said though they were disappointed that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not lift the Emergency Rule imposed on the state as a result of the crisis in his nation-wide broadcast, he calls for holistic approach to the reconciliatory efforts of stakeholders so that no gray areas will be left for the smooth continuation of good governance.

According to him, “the reconciliatory efforts should be all inclusive and total. All the parties including the Executive members, Legislators, the former governor Nyesom Wike and indeed Rivers people and Residents should be involved in finding lasting solution to the crisis”; he said

On the Rivers State celebration of her 58th anniversary of her creation, Chief Aniche agreed that the state has made tremendous progress since its creation in 1967 but that those gains are being eroded by the declaration of state of emergency.

The Non-Indigenes group in Ward 13 compromising of Rumuadolu, Rumuola and Rumuokwuta communities stated that the political crisis was unnecessary in the first place but urged all the parties to sheathe their swords, have open minds during peace talks, shift from their hardline position and be ready to make compromise in the interest of the state and well-being of the people.

According to the Coordinator, “it’s also important that the sharing formular of the political offices and structures are balanced between the governor and his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike to cover the interest of their supporters”; he stated.

The Women Leader of the group, Lady (Amb) Charity Obiora in her contribution added that the supporters of both leaders should be cautioned on the implications of their ultrances and actions which could jeopardize the reconciliatory process, saying that the advice became necessary in order to de-escalate the rising tension in the state and allow the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd) to carry out his assignment of stabilizing the state in order to bring about the quick restoration of the democratic institutions in the state.

The group made it clear that nothing short of returning governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, prof (Mrs) Nma Odu to continue their good works will assuage the minds of the people.

They however, thanked president Tinubu for his timely intervention in the crisis and used the opportunity to assure the governor of their unwavering prayers and support at all times as a tested and trusted visionary leader.