“The Worst Father Is One Who Curses,” Pastor Izunwa Warns Congregation On Father’s Day

The Lead Pastor of Gateway International Church (GIC), Pastor George Izunwa, has warned that a father’s words carry immense spiritual power that can either build up or destroy the destiny of their children.

Delivering a message to commemorate Father’s Day at GIC’s Altar of Mercy Grounds along St. John’s-Ogbogoro Road, Port Harcourt on Sunday, Pastor Izunwa spoke on the profound responsibility fathers bear as spiritual leaders within their families.

Drawing from biblical scriptures, he explained how fathers are uniquely positioned to influence not only their children’s futures but also the legacy of generations to come.

“Though Adam was created in the image of God, the fall distorted that image,” he said, adding, “Today’s fathers must rise to restore that image by leading their families away from negative legacies.”

Highlighting scriptures such as Numbers 30 and Exodus 20, Pastor Izunwa emphasized the authority fathers hold to bless or cancel vows made by their children and wives.

“This spiritual authority is not to be taken lightly,” he cautioned. “When fathers neglect this role, it opens the door for generational curses and family poverty.”

He also spoke candidly about the dangers of anger and harsh words.

“A father’s curse can irreparably damage a child’s future,” he warned. “But when fathers exercise their authority with love, patience, and wisdom, they nurture strength and blessing.”

Reflecting on his own life, he shared, ‘I have complete control over my emotions and have never raised my voice at my children, which has helped foster a calm and positive family environment.’

Pastor Izunwa concluded with a powerful call to action: “Fathers, embrace your God-given role. True fatherhood is spiritual leadership, protection, and nurturing the next generation in the image of God.” His words left the congregation inspired to take seriously the sacred role of fatherhood and to lead with love and purpose.