Men Aglow Charity Foundation Launches Campaign Against Youth Substance Abuse

…“This campaign is a clarion call to address the drug abuse pandemic crippling our youth and to restore hope and purpose through collective action” – Chief Kalada Wilson

A coalition of government agencies, non-profits, and health professionals convened in Port Harcourt on Friday, June 13, 2025, for the ‘Run For Life 2025’ campaign, a one-day workshop organized by Men Aglow Charity Foundation to combat youth drug abuse.

The event, held at the Ministry of Health’s Conference Hall, brought together the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and Youth Rescue International Development Organisation, marking a united front against a growing crisis.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of Men Aglow Charity Foundation, Chief Kalada Wilson emphasized the urgent need to address the escalating drug abuse crisis among Nigerian youths.

He outlined the foundation’s commitment to rehabilitation, counseling, mentorship, and skill acquisition for affected youths, linking the rise in substance abuse to the breakdown of family structures.

“This campaign is a clarion call to address the drug abuse pandemic crippling our youth and to restore hope and purpose through collective action,” Wilson stated, urging parents and society at large to reclaim their roles in guiding the younger generation.

Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Igwe Comfort, in her speech, highlighted the severe physical, mental, and social consequences of substance abuse.

She called on young people to make informed, healthy choices and assured attendees of the government’s ongoing support through enhanced resources and youth empowerment programs.

“By staying drug-free, you not only improve your own lives but also contribute to the betterment of our society,” Comfort said, appealing for collective responsibility in creating a drug-free environment.

Dr. Ndubuisi Akpor, in his lecture “Understanding drug use and its consequences,” detailed the devastating impact of drug abuse on physical and mental health, including organ failure, increased risk of infectious diseases, depression, anxiety, and cognitive impairment.

He described addiction as a chronic brain disease and warned of the broader societal toll: rising crime rates, broken families, homelessness, and financial ruin.

Dr. Akpor also stressed that both medicinal and illicit drugs can be abused, and that adolescents are particularly vulnerable due to brain development, peer pressure, and coping challenges.

He advocated for practical strategies such as building self-esteem, choosing positive friends, and seeking support from trusted adults.

A representative of the the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr. Mrs. David Iberedem, presented alarming global statistics, noting that in 2014, 250 million people aged 15 to 64 used drugs, with over 207,000 drug-related deaths worldwide.

She highlighted the significant gap in treatment for those with drug use disorders and called for continuous education, better mental health service integration, and stricter enforcement against violators.

Government initiatives in Rivers State include a new rehabilitation center, increased mental health staffing, and expanded collaboration with the NDLEA and NGOs.

Dr. Mrs. Grace Adeyemi, Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, outlined the agency’s comprehensive mandate to eliminate illicit drug production, trafficking, and money laundering.

She warned of severe legal penalties for drug offenses, including life imprisonment and asset forfeiture, and emphasized the links between drug trafficking, organized crime, and societal decline.

Adeyemi called for a holistic approach, combining law enforcement, prevention, rehabilitation, and community engagement.

A former drug addict, Mr. Diepriye, shared his journey from addiction to recovery, crediting faith and mentorship for his transformation.

He encouraged families not to lose hope, emphasizing the power of prayer and perseverance.

Students from participating schools also contributed, highlighting the dangers of drug abuse, the importance of consulting medical professionals, and the need for education and awareness. The workshop drew students from Methodist Girls Secondary School, Harbor Road; Baptist High School; Enitona High School; Elelenwo Community Girls Secondary School; and Community Secondary School, Rumuokurushi..