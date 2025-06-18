Rivers SOLAD, Ibas, Speaks On Gov Fubara’s Return To Office

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), has confirmed that the 2025 budget anticipates the return of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other political officeholders following the expiration of emergency rule in the state.

Ibas made the remarks during a budget defence session with the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the Rivers emergency rule on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the proposed N1.48 trillion fiscal plan was deliberately structured to accommodate officials expected to resume duties once constitutional governance is restored.

“In anticipation of the eventual return to constitutional order, the draft budget prudently retains provisions for the offices and functions of suspended political actors, some of whom have already drawn on allocated resources in the first quarter and are expected to resume their duties at the expiration of the emergency period,” he said.

Governor Fubara was suspended from office in March 2025 following prolonged political unrest and violent confrontations between factions loyal to Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike.

The crisis, which had crippled governance led to President Bola Tinubu declaring an emergency rule in the South-South state.

He suspended Governor Fubara and dissolved the State Executive Council.

A proclamation was subsequently issued placing the state under emergency rule, with Vice Admiral Ibas appointed to oversee governance pending a resolution of the crisis.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Ibas also disclosed that the 2025 budget aims to regularise expenditures made prior to the emergency declaration.

He, however, lamented that efforts to ensure a full accounting were hindered by a lack of cooperation from some state officials.

“Before the state of emergency declaration by His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of those expenditures at the time of submission of the budget estimates,” he said.

Ibas clarified that the budget was developed in line with Section 11, Subsection 4 of the Constitution and formally transmitted to the National Assembly for legislative consideration.

Reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to stability and development in Rivers State, he noted that the budget reflects President Tinubu’s directive to maintain governance structures and support grassroots entrepreneurship. “God willing, every River citizen with a great idea, carefully thought out, and well-planned will find the funding required to turn their dreams into successful ventures, irrespective of tribe, ethnic, or political divide,” Ibas added.