Deputy Gov, Ngozi Odu Commends Rivers Women For Resilience

Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Prof. Ngozi Odu has commended Rivers Women Unite for SIM for being resilient in their prayer for the peace and growth of the state

Prof. Ordu made this known at the women’s regular weekly prayer and thanksgiving session on Thursday , June 12, 2025, held at the Ecumenical Center, Port Harcourt, where she acknowledged the vital role of their spiritual commitment in fostering peace of the State.

The deputy governor told the Women Prayer Group that the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is deeply proud of them and sincerely grateful for their support and prayers, especially during this challenging period.

She emphasized that their steadfast faith and commitment have been a strong pillar of encouragement for her and the governor.

In her sermon, Dr. Preye Oarhe urged the people of Rivers State to keep their faith in God, assuring them that, in due time, everything will work out for the good of the state.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical story of Joseph, she reminded the congregation that even in the face of adversity, God’s purpose will always prevail.

A cross-section of women at the event said the meeting was not in commemoration of Democracy Day, but rather a continuation of their weekly prayer and fasting session which has been held monthly before the declaration of state of emergency in the State. They expressed hope that through persistent prayers, democratic governance will be restored in the State and there will be greater development.