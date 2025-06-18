Democracy Day: Tinubu’s Silence On Rivers Crisis Draws Sharp Rebuke From Senator Seriake Dickson

Former governor of Bayelsa State, Sen Henry Seriake Dickson has condemned President Tinubu’s Democracy Day Speech, describing it as “Undemocratic” and “Unconstitutional”

Reacting strongly in Arise TV shortiy after the President’s speech on Thursday, June 12, 2025, Dickson condemned the Democracy Day accused the President and the Senate President of undermining Nigeria’s democratic principles on a day meant to celebrate them.

He described the current administration as a “military administration in the midst of a democracy,” sharply criticizing the timing and content of the President’s speech.

“Of all days, why did the President and the Senate President choose today, being Democracy Day in Nigeria, to read those undemocratic and unconstitutional and illegal communications to the nation?” he questioned.

The former governor expressed deep disappointment that the President, despite delivering a “flowery” and “impressive” speech filled with beautiful declarations of democratic principles, failed to back his words with meaningful actions.

“Words don’t show democratic commitment. What matters is actions. Actions and actions,” he emphasized.

A focal point of Seriake Dickson’s condemnation was the President’s silence on the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, a state currently under what he described as “military rule.”.

He accused President Tinubu of enabling and sustaining an undemocratic situation in Rivers State, which contradicts the very essence of Democracy Day.

“The President missed a golden opportunity to raise and deepen democracy in Nigeria by restoring democratic and constitutional rule in Rivers State,” Dickson said.

He stressed that Democracy Day should be about respecting and upholding the democratic rights enshrined in the Constitution, not about “repression” or “suppression of the views of the people.”

Warning on the state of Nigerian Democracy

Dickson warned that as long as any part of Nigeria remains under military-style rule, the entire nation’s democracy is at risk.

“As long as any part of Nigeria is under military rule, democracy is endangered in Nigeria as a whole,” he declared.

He also criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying, “Well, that tells you how the APC has reduced Nigeria’s democracy.”

The former governor made it clear that his objections are not about political party affiliations or nationality but about fundamental democratic principles and constitutional governance.

Dickson highlighted growing concerns among some Nigerian leaders about the state of democracy under President Tinubu’s administration.

His call for genuine democratic action and respect for constitutional rights on Democracy Day resonates as a challenge to the government to align its words with tangible democratic reforms. As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, the controversy sparked by the President’s speech and the former governor’s response underscores the ongoing struggle to consolidate democratic governance in the country.