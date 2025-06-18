Gov Fubara Insists  On Rule Of Law, Good Governance

As Nigeria celebrates 26 years of democratic governance, the suspended governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated his commitment to enforcing the rule of law, safeguarding fundamental human rights, and ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their political stance, can fully engage in the democratic process.

Fubara made this statement on Thursday, June 12, 2025, through his democracy day address shared in Port Harcourt.

The Governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property through effective security measures.

Fubara also vowed to continue advocating for the state’s interests and to maintain a government that prioritizes inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

In reflecting on Nigeria’s 26 years of successive democratic governance, the suspended governor called for collaboration across different political factions to create a society where every individual is listened to, empowered to reach their potential, and motivated to participate in shared progress.

Moreover, he recognized the recent political upheaval in Rivers State that disrupted democratic governance, observing that it serves as a reminder of the fragility of democracy.

He stressed the necessity of actively protecting and nurturing democracy to keep it resilient and significant.

He stated, “The state’s experience with democracy has been marked by both successes and difficulties, each reinforcing the importance of adhering to democratic principles.

“My administration has focused on fairness and open-mindedness, protecting civil liberties, and implementing systems for effective oversight.

“Additionally, the government has deliberately pursued initiatives that promote inclusion, accountability, and transparency, aiming to foster a thriving democracy for future generations.”

Fubara asserted that despite the setbacks faced in the state’s democratic process, the collective resolve of its citizens remains strong.

He urged the populace to confront this moment with unity, courage, and renewed determination. According to him, the future of Rivers State hinges on the citizens’ ability to collaborate, innovate, and advance with common objectives.

He encouraged every individual to take an active role in establishing a peaceful and united community, one founded on healing, shared understanding, and a common vision for sustainable development.

The Governor also acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of previous leaders, emphasizing that they laid the groundwork for the current democratic landscape.

He remarked that this present moment should function as a measure of the people’s capability to build on those achievements and transform Rivers State into one that genuinely serves all its inhabitants.

He added that the difficulties encountered on the journey to democracy should serve as a reminder of the importance of honoring the legacy of those who fought for it and maintaining commitment to the values that motivated them.

Finally, Fubara urged the people of Rivers to demonstrate patriotism, commitment, and a sense of responsibility.

He characterized this time as a call to action, one that necessitates utilizing the collective creativity, energy, and dedication of the state to overcome the challenges ahead.

The Governor expressed confidence in the current trajectory of the state, asserting that Rivers State will emerge more resilient and united. He appealed for every citizen to contribute to building a community where everyone can play a significant role in the state’s advancement.