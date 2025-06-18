Reject Political Jobbers Masquerading As Leaders, Utomi Tells Nigerians

Political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has used the occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day to call for a deeper reflection on leadership in the country, describing some politicians as “thugs and tropical gangsters.”

Utomi shared his thoughts in a series of posts on Wednesday and Thursday via his X handle, where he emphasised the need for Nigerians to liberate themselves from politicians whose actions he said continue to damage the country’s progress.

“The real reflection for June 12 has to be how the people can liberate themselves from thugs and tropical gangsters masquerading as politicians, as their character flaws damage the prospects of the people of their countries,” he wrote.

Utomi linked the spirit of June 12 to the leadership struggle championed by the late Chief MKO Abiola, whose annulled 1993 election victory is widely regarded as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic history.

“Engaging the leadership question in African politics is what drove Chief Abiola.

“So June 12 is perhaps the day to reflect on leadership,” Utomi stated.

The professor also referenced Kenyan public intellectual PLO Lumumba, noting that Lumumba frequently points out Nigeria’s failings when compared with countries like Qatar, often to the discomfort of Nigerian elites.

“From inside, we hear it every day from people like PLO Lumumba who often shows off Nigeria’s failings when he compares with Qatar, as Nigerian elite in his audience grin sheepishly as if they do not realise it is about them he is speaking. But what he says is the truth,” he added.

Utomi further revealed that he would observe three minutes of silence at noon on June 12 in honour of some key figures linked to the democratic struggle.

These include the late Chief MKO Abiola, whom he described as a hero, and others like Tunde Akinleye, a former chairman of Ikoyi Club, and elder statesman, Papa Ayo Adebanjo.

He also referenced the book ‘Tropical Gangsters’ by development expert Robert Klitgaard, suggesting the term aptly describes the nature of political leadership in parts of Africa. June 12 is officially recognised as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in honour of the 1993 elections, which are considered the freest and fairest in the country’s history.