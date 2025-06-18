Return To 1963 Constitution – Afenifere

The National Leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has urged the country’s leadership and citizens to revisit the foundational principles of federalism as contained in the 1963 Constitution, calling it the blueprint for national unity and enduring progress.

Fasoranti, in a statement on Wednesday commemorating June 12, called for the country to return to the 1963 Republican Constitution, which he said provides the needed framework for true federalism, a structure that empowers Nigeria’s diverse regions to operate with some degree of autonomy.

“To ensure an enduring framework for unity and progress in the country, federalism enables the constituent parts of the country to exercise some level of autonomy or self-determination as obtained in the First Republic,” he said.

He described the present system as over-centralised and inadequate for Nigeria’s complex needs, arguing that true federalism would encourage balanced development and reduce regional tensions.

Fasoranti continued by hailing the milestone of uninterrupted democratic governance since 1999 but emphasised the need for structural reforms to deepen democratic practice in Nigeria.

The elder statesman acknowledged the sacrifices made by pro-democracy groups that fought for the restoration of civil governance.

He said,”Without doubt, the sustained and uninterrupted democratic rule since 1999 is a product of the sacrifices and commitment of our heroes and heroines in the civil society groups, and other well-meaning compatriots, who, along with Afenifere, coalesced into the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, to constitute the vanguard of progressive forces that ensured the restoration of democracy and the birth of the Fourth Republic.”

Fasoranti expressed hope in the continued vibrancy of progressive movements, and he said he is confident that the progressive spirit will continue to sustain and nurture democratic ideals in Nigeria

Turning to the persistent insecurity plaguing the nation, Fasoranti noted that despite ongoing efforts, the country remains under siege from violent non-state actors.

He proposed the creation of State Police and Community Policing as realistic and urgently needed solutions to combat insecurity.

Fasoranti said,”We, in Afenifere, share the view of many other patriotic Nigerians that establishing State Police and checking internal collaborators appears to be the panacea for this scourge that tends to make living or travelling in certain parts of the country a nightmare

“I am therefore seizing this opportunity to call on the federal and state governments to establish the State Police and the Community Policing system.” Fasoranti concluded by reminding Nigerians of the deeper meaning of June 12 and the need to rise above divisions in pursuit of a greater national purpose.