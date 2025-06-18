Ken Saro-Wiwa International Writers’ Residency 2025 Opens Call For Applications

By Wole Adedoyin

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has officially announced the call for applications for the maiden edition of the Ken Saro-Wiwa International Writers’ Residency, set to hold from August 30 to October 11, 2025, at the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape Hills, Abuja. This Residency seeks to provide a tranquil and stimulating environment for African writers to focus on their creative projects.

Founded in 2024 by ANA, the Residency was established in honour of Ken Saro-Wiwa, a former President of the Association and renowned environmental activist, whose execution in 1995 remains one of Nigeria’s most haunting memories of repression. The initiative is envisioned as a platform for African writers to nurture their talents, build literary networks, and complete vital manuscripts in a space rich with natural beauty and cultural history.

The Residency is open to creative writers living in Africa and writing in genres such as Fiction, Non-Fiction, Poetry, and Literary Criticism. Interested applicants must have published at least one work, either as a book or in a recognized literary platform. Each application must include a sample of the work-in-progress, a detailed résumé, and a statement of purpose.

As part of the requirements, applicants must also submit two letters of referral. One must be from the ANA State Chapter Chairman for Nigerian applicants, or from the Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers’ Association (PAWA) for international applicants. The second should be from a reputable Nigerian literary figure capable of endorsing the applicant’s potential.

Participants in the Residency will be expected to commit to the four-week programme, with an option to extend for an additional two weeks at their own expense. In addition to working on their manuscripts, residents will participate in mentorship and cultural activities aimed at community engagement and literary advocacy.

Successful applicants will receive weekly emoluments of N15,000, and a one-time transportation allowance of N100,000 for local residents and N200,000 for international residents. These provisions are intended to support the residents’ stay and ease logistics during the programme.

The Residency will take place at the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village and Resort, a state-of-the-art literary sanctuary nestled in the scenic hills of Mpape, on the outskirts of Abuja. With its serene atmosphere and modern facilities, the venue offers writers a conducive space to focus, collaborate, and flourish.

All applications must be submitted as a single PDF document titled with the applicant’s Surname, First Name, and Genre, and emailed to anaksarowiwaintlresidency@gmail.com on or before the 12th of July, 2025. The selection process will be based strictly on literary merit. The Association of Nigerian Authors encouraged eligible writers across Africa to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity. The Ken Saro-Wiwa International Writers’ Residency promises to be a milestone in the development of contemporary African literature.