Bro Felix Obuah Receives Honor From Usomini Clan For His Positive Impact

The good people of Usomini clan in Ogbaland, Ogba Egbema Ndoni LGA of Rivers State, paid a courtesy visit to honour Bro Felix Amechi Obuah, DSSRS, AKA GO ROUND, the coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council AMMC, on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

According to the people their visit demonstrated Obuah’s impact on the lives of the people in the zone, and the leaders of the Usomini tribe expressed their profound appreciation for his love and constant support.

“We are here today to show our appreciation for your dedication to the welfare of our people,” said one of the leaders. “You have always stood up for us and defended our interests, and we are grateful for your leadership and guidance.”

The Usomini people thanked Obuah for the opportunities he has created for them, and for the political background that has enabled many of their sons and daughters to thrive.

The Usomini people also took the opportunity to apologise for any way they may have erred, and sought forgiveness. “We are human beings, and we are not perfect,” said another leader.

“If we have wronged you in any way, we ask for your forgiveness and pray that you continue to bless us with your leadership and guidance.”

In addition to expressing their gratitude, the Usomini people appealed to Obuah for his support to ensure that the next chairman of the LGA emerges from the Usomini zone. “We believe that it is our turn to produce the next chairman,” said one of the leaders. “We humbly request your support and blessing to make this happen.”

In response, Obuah expressed his gratitude to the Usomini people for the honour and thanked the leaders for their kind words. “I appreciate your recognition, and I’m humbled by your appreciation,” he said.

“However, I want to advise you that leadership is not about zoning or individuals; it’s about serving the people and doing what’s right. I urge you to pray for a God-sent leader, rather than focusing on zoning.

As the Bible says, ‘Seek first the kingdom of God, and all these things will be added unto you’ (Matthew 6:33). Let’s focus on doing what’s right and trusting in God’s plan.”

“We must remember that leadership is not just about holding a position, but about serving the people and making a positive impact,” Obuah added. “Let’s strive to be good stewards and servants of the people, and trust that God will guide us to the right leader.” With that, the meeting came to a close, with both parties expressing their commitment to working together for the betterment of the community.