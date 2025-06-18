RE: June 12 National Honors’ Controversy – Dele Momodu

I wish to humbly disagree with all those who have reached out to me protesting or complaining that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “deliberately” missed out my name in the JUNE 12 HONORS’ List released earlier today. I will like to make the following observations:v

It is the prerogative of every government to determine those it wishes to recognise and honor. Honorary awards are endless and can be given now, later or never. There are well deserving heroes whose names were clearly omitted. JUNE 12 1993 has been extremely kind to me by offering me the opportunities to fight for Democracy in various capacities. I was amply compensated by the collective sacrifices made by Nigerians. I returned from exile with so many goodies as ordained by almighty God, including the global brand, Ovation International, a second address & citizenship in the UK, a third address in Ghana, worldwide fame & acclaim, and so on. I would have been embarrassed to be recognized by a regime that’s unapologetically trampling on tenets of democracy and dangerously leading our dear beloved nation down the slope of dictatorship and full-blown tyranny. On the other hand, it would have been considered rude and impudent of me to reject such a National honor from a man I still consider my Big Brother and friend, despite my vehement disagreement and displeasure with him over matters of political views… I wish to sincerely thank the President for rescuing me from what might have been misconstrued as compromise, arrogance or disrespect…

Massive congratulations to all the honorees…

DELE MOMODUAccra,

Ghana