Nigeria Police Inspector Shot Dead By 10yr-Old Son In Accidental Discharge At Duty Post

A police officer identified as Inspector Okolie Amechi has been shot dead by his 10-year-old son in an accidental discharge incident while on duty at a bank in Awka, Anambra State.

The media obtained an internal police wireless message confirming the incident, which occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday while the officer was on duty at Polaris Bank, located along Zik Avenue by Okeke Street in Awka.

The wireless message stated that the 10-year-old, identified as Dominion Vincent, was unaware of the state of the weapon and was playing with it.

He pulled the trigger from behind his father and fatally hit him in the spine.

The bullet also struck his youngest brother, Emmanuel, aged 6, who sustained gunshot injuries to his back and right hand.

Both victims were rushed to Amaku Specialist Teaching Hospital, Awka. While Emmanuel is currently responding to treatment, the officer was pronounced dead on arrival.

The message further revealed that the weapon was retrieved from the minor and secured, while the case has been officially sent to the Central Police Station (CPS) in Awka for investigation.

The wireless message reads: “Good evening, Sir. Incident Report – Accidental Discharge – 15/06/2026.

“Regret to inform you that on the above date, at about 9:40 p.m., Inspector Okolie Amechi (AP/No. 262498), who was on duty at Polaris Bank, Zik Avenue by Okeke Street, Awka, was visited by his three sons: Dominion Vincent (male, 10 years), Wisdom Vincent (male, 8 years), Emmanuel Vincent (male, 6 years).” It said that unknown to the first son, Dominion, his father’s service AK-47 rifle (Breach No. BA360691, loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition) had been negligently cocked and left without the safety on.