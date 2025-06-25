EFCC Arrests Fmr Plateau State Speaker, 14 Others For Alleged Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Moses Thomas Sule and 14 other members for alleged money laundering.The former legislators were arrested following claims by some concerned state citizens against them for allegedly violating the Money Laundering( Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and abusing procurement processes.

Some of the 14 members arrested include: Gwottson Fom, Sani Abubakar, Jwe Philip Gwom, Thomas Dantong, Happiness Mathew Akawu, Cornelius Dotyok, and Agbalak Ibrahim.

The other members are Danjuma Azi, Fwangje Bala Ndat, Salome Tanimu Wanglet, Namba Rimuyat, Nimchak Rims, Ishaku Maren, and Paul Datugun.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed the arrest and said the investigation showed that the former legislators spent only six months in office and that the state government bought several luxury vehicles for them in their official capacities.

Investigation further showed that the said vehicles are valued at N2.5 billion. Upon leaving office, the cars were meant to be returned to the state government, but were taken away by the legislators, and all efforts to retrieve them have proved abortive.

The state government had to procure another set of vehicles, valued at about N2 billion, for the present members of the House of Assembly. Oyewale confirmed that the former speaker and other members will soon be charged in court.