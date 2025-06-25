Atiku, El-Rufai Opposition Coalition Seeks INEC Registration For New Party, ADA

The National Opposition Coalition Group, has formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the registration of a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance, ADA.

The opposition coalition is led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The coalition’s application dated June 19, was acknowledged by INEC on Friday.

This indicates the intentions of the coalition to float a new platform.

The formation of ADA, backed by some other key political heavyweights, including former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and Umar Ardo, convener of the League of Northern Democrats and former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, seeks to capitalise on mounting public dissatisfaction and political realignments to stop President Bola Tinubu at the next poll.

The application comes just a few days after INEC warned political groups that no amount of pressure or public sentiment would override the need for strict compliance with constitutional and electoral guidelines.

The application letter was jointly signed by the association’s Protem National Chairman, Chief Akin A. Rickets, and Protem National Secretary, Abdullahi Elayo.

The letter partly read, “We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, as a political party.

“This is a sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.

“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.”

The coalition also submitted relevant documents, including the party’s constitution, manifesto, logo, and minutes of its foundational meetings.

The party’s symbol prominently features a maize (corn), which the applicants say represents abundance, resilience, and sustenance, core ideals they hope to promote. “We have further attached our manifesto encompassing details of our party ideology and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures, and organisation,” the letter continued.