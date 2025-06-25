Late Iwuanyanwu’s Will, Stiring Controversy

The Will of the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has been made public one year after his death.

The contents were released by Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN), who is in charge of the Will.

According to the document, the late elder statesman shared his properties among his wife, children, and other individuals. His home along Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, also known as “Legacy House,” was left to his wife, Lolo Frances, with a strict instruction that it must never be sold.

She also received ownership of Magil Furniture, which was once run by Iwuanyanwu’s first wife, Eudora. In addition, she was given a share in several properties in Orji, Works Layout, and Naze, all located in Owerri.

Her son inherited Iwuanyanwu’s official residence in Abuja, while a house in London is to be sold. From the sale, 60 percent of the money will be used for the education of Iwuanyanwu’s youngest son, 30 percent will go to his first son, Jide, and 10 percent to Ezinne, who currently lives in the house, to help her find a new place.

The Will also placed the Glass House near Orji flyover into a public trust to be managed for charity by a board of directors.

His five children were said to have received several other properties across Abuja, Imo State, and other places. Family members expressed contentment with how the assets were shared.

However, 15 properties were left out of the Will. Sources close to the family believe the late statesman was unable to make final decisions on them due to the illness that claimed his life.

One unusual condition was also included: Lolo Frances would lose all the properties given to her if she remarries. Efforts to get a response from Frances and the children were not successful at the time of this report.